BOK Vs RAN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks For Jharkhand Premier League 2nd Semi-final

Ranchi Raiders and Bokaro Blasters clash in the second semi-final of the Jharkhand Premier League on Thursday, October 1. The match will be played at the JSCA Stadium, Ranchi and will commence at 1:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our BOK vs RAN match prediction, BOK vs RAN Dream11 team, and the probable BOK vs RAN playing 11. Streaming of BOK vs RAN live in India will be available on the FanCode application.
The Blasters are unbeaten against the Raiders in the Jharkhand Premier League, as they have won both of their league stage matches. Raiders got bowled out for mere 88 runs when the two teams came face-to-face for the first time. In their second encounter, a stellar 92 not out from Akash Kumar helped the side post the highest team score in the JPL 2020 of 188 runs. There are chances of rain interrupting the match in the second innings. The captain winning the toss will look to bowl first, considering the fact that Duckworth-Lewis might come into the picture due to the rain.
Striking a Pose !!! 🏏 #KarbonnJharkhandT20 pic.twitter.com/1Es1BLn8IC— Jharkhand State Cricket Association (@cricketjsca) September 19, 2020
Wicket-keepers: P. Kumar, K. Kushagra
Batsmen: V. Vishal, A. Sen, A. Bhardwaj
All-rounders: A. Singh (captain), V. Singh, P. Yadav
Bowlers: V. Anand (captain), Manishi, A. Kumar-Jr (vice-captain)
As per our BOK vs RAN Dream11 prediction and BOK vs RAN match prediction, Blasters will be favourites to win the match.
