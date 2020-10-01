BOK Vs RAN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks For Jharkhand Premier League 2nd Semi-final

Ranchi Raiders and Bokaro Blasters clash in the second semi-final of the Jharkhand Premier League on Thursday, October 1. The match will be played at the JSCA Stadium, Ranchi and will commence at 1:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our BOK vs RAN match prediction, BOK vs RAN Dream11 team, and the probable BOK vs RAN playing 11. Streaming of BOK vs RAN live in India will be available on the FanCode application.

BOK vs RAN live: BOK vs RAN Dream11 prediction and preview

The Blasters are unbeaten against the Raiders in the Jharkhand Premier League, as they have won both of their league stage matches. Raiders got bowled out for mere 88 runs when the two teams came face-to-face for the first time. In their second encounter, a stellar 92 not out from Akash Kumar helped the side post the highest team score in the JPL 2020 of 188 runs. There are chances of rain interrupting the match in the second innings. The captain winning the toss will look to bowl first, considering the fact that Duckworth-Lewis might come into the picture due to the rain.

BOK vs RAN Dream11 prediction: Squads for the BOK vs RAN Dream11 team

BOK vs RAN Dream11 prediction: BOK vs RAN Dream11 team: Blasters squad

Kumar Kushagra, Kumar Deobrat, Rajandeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Pankaj Yadav, Ashish Kumar, Aayush Bhardwaj, Vikash Vishal, Prem Kumar Chourasiya, Yuvraj Kumar, Pratik Ranjan, Nityanand Kashyap, Mohammad Asif Mansoori, Ajit Kumar Singh, Pratik Kumar, Ankit Raj Singh

BOK vs RAN Dream11 prediction: BOK vs RAN Dream11 team: Raiders squad

Pankaj Kumar, Yash Bhagat, Aryaman Sen, Satyendra Prajapati, Prem Kumar, Aayush Ojha, Shikhar Mohan, Suman Dutt-Singh, Aditya Singh, Roni Kumar, Harsh Rana, Prem Kumar-Singh, Vivek Anand, Manishi, Rishav Raj, Ashish Kumar Choubay, Mohit Kumar Rai

BOK vs RAN Dream11 prediction: Top picks from the BOK vs RAN playing 11

A. Singh

A. Bhardwaj

V. Vishal

A. Kumar-Jr

BOK vs RAN live: BOK vs RAN Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: P. Kumar, K. Kushagra

Batsmen: V. Vishal, A. Sen, A. Bhardwaj

All-rounders: A. Singh (captain), V. Singh, P. Yadav

Bowlers: V. Anand (captain), Manishi, A. Kumar-Jr (vice-captain)

BOK vs RAN Dream11 prediction

As per our BOK vs RAN Dream11 prediction and BOK vs RAN match prediction, Blasters will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The BOK vs RAN Dream11 prediction, BOK vs RAN top picks and BOK vs RUN Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BOK vs RAN match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Jharkhand State Cricket Association Twitter

