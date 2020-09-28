BOK Vs SIN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Jharkhand Premier League T20 Game Preview

Bokaro Blasters and Singhbhum Strikers clash in the 28th match of the Jharkhand Premier League on Monday, September 28. The match will be played at the JSCA Stadium, Ranchi. Fans can play the BOK vs SIN Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11.

The BOK vs SIN match will start at 1:30 pm (IST). Here is a look at our BOK vs SIN match prediction, BOK vs SIN Dream11 team, and BOX vs SIN match preview.

BOK vs SIN live: BOK vs SIN Dream11 prediction and preview

Blasters are the table toppers and have dominated the Jharkhand Premier League with their top-notch performances. The side has lost only two matches out of the eight matches that they have featured in. Strikers are reeling at the bottom half of the table and have struggled to get going.

The BOK vs SIN live match will mark the second encounter of the two sides in the league. Blasters eked out a 2-run victory over Strikers when they first met.

Here are some of the pictures from the 14th Match of the #KarbonnJharkhandT20 between Bokaro Blasters and Singhbhum Strikers.

Bokaro Blasters defeated Singhbhum Strikers by 2 Runs. pic.twitter.com/NjT3WT0YHx — Jharkhand State Cricket Association (@cricketjsca) September 21, 2020

BOK vs SIN Dream11 prediction: Squad for the BOK vs SIN playing 11

BOK vs SIN Dream11 prediction: BOK vs SIN Dream11 team: BOK squad

Kumar Kushagra, Kumar Deobrat, Rajandeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Pankaj Yadav, Ashish Kumar, Aayush Bhardwaj, Vikash Vishal, Prem Kumar Chourasiya, Yuvraj Kumar, Pratik Ranjan, Nityanand Kashyap, Mohammad Asif Mansoori, Ajit Kumar Singh, Pratik Kumar, Ankit Raj Singh

BOK vs SIN Dream11 prediction: BOK vs SIN Dream11 team: SIN squad

Sumit Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Krishna, Pratik Bhakat, Ajay Yadav Ankit Kumar, Vinayak Vikram, Kumar Suraj, Amardeep Singh, Roushan Nirala, Anshu Singh, Bal, Shiva Singh, Aryamaan Lala, Kumar Karan, Wilfred Beng, Sharandeep Singh

BOK vs SIN Dream11 prediction: BOK vs SIN top picks

V. Vishal

A. Kumar-Jr

B. Krishna

V. Singh

BOK vs SIN Dream11 prediction: BOK vs SIN Dream11 team

Wicket-keeper: S. Kumar

Batsmen: A. Bharadwaj, K. Deobrat, V. Vishal

All-rounders: K. Suraj, V. Singh, Y. Kumar

Bowlers: A. Lala, A. Kumar-Jr (captain), B. Krishna (vice-captain), A. Yadav

BOK vs SIN live: BOK vs SIN match prediction

As per our BOK vs SIN match prediction, Blasters will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The BOK vs SIN Dream11 prediction, BOK vs SIN top picks, and BOK vs SIN Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BOK vs SIN match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Jharkhand State Cricket Association Twitter

