BOK Vs SIN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, JPL T20 Live

Ashwin, Rahane, Kaif share insights on use of masks, maintaining hygiene ahead of IPL
Bokaro Blasters will take on Singhbum Strikers in the 14th match of the Jharkhand State Cricket Association T20 League on Monday, September 21. The match will be played at the JSCA Stadium, Ranchi. Fans can play the BOK vs SIN Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. The BOK vs SIN match will commence at 1:30 pm (IST). Here is a look at our BOK vs SIN match prediction, BOK vs SIN Dream11 team and BOX vs SIN match preview.
Also Read: ROS Vs RCCL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Cartaxo Game Preview
The top of the table clash sees the two best performing teams take on each other. With 12 points from four games, Singhbum Strikers find themselves at the top of the league table. They come into this match on the back of a comprehensive victory, which saw them defeat Jamshedpur Jugglers by six wickets in their last game. The Bokaro Blasters are second in the JPL T20 table with the same points as their opponents, albeit with a lower Net Run Rate (NRR). They come into the JPL T20 clash having defeated Ranchi Raiders by five wickets last time out.
Here are some of the pictures from the 10th Match of the #KarbonnJharkhandT20 between Singhbhum Strikers and Jamshedpur Jugglers.— Jharkhand State Cricket Association (@cricketjsca) September 19, 2020
Singhbhum Strikers defeated Jamshedpur Jugglers by 6 Wickets. pic.twitter.com/P331jzpDmY
Kumar Kushagra, Kumar Deobrat, Rajandeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Pankaj Yadav, Ashish Kumar, Aayush Bhardwaj, Vikash Vishal, Prem Kumar Chourasiya, Yuvraj Kumar, Pratik Ranjan, Nityanand Kashyap, Mohammad Asif Mansoori, Ajit Kumar Singh, Pratik Kumar, Ankit Raj Singh
Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 3 Hyderabad Vs Bangalore Live Streaming, Fantasy Picks & Preview
Sumit Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Krishna, Pratik Bhakat, Ajay Yadav Ankit Kumar, Vinayak Vikram, Kumar Suraj, Amardeep Singh, Roushan Nirala, Anshu Singh, Bal, Shiva Singh, Aryamaan Lala, Kumar Karan, Wilfred Beng, Sharandeep Singh
Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020 Hyderabad Vs Bangalore H2H, Players To Watch Out For And Team Updates
Bokaro Blasters: V Singh, K Deobrat, Y Kumar
Singhbum Strikers: B Krishna, K Suraj, S Kumar
Also Read: OEI Vs ALV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Cartaxo Game Preview
Wicket-keeper: S Kumar
Batsmen: W Beng, R Singh, K Deobrat (VC), V Vishal
All-rounders: K Suraj, V Singh (C), Y Kumar
Bowlers: A Lala, S Singh, B Krishna
As per our BOK vs SIN match prediction, SIN will be favourites to win the match.
RELATED CONTENT
EN W vs WI W Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, 1st T20I game preview
3 mins ago
JPL T20 BOK vs SIN live streaming, where to watch in India, pitch and weather report
7 mins ago
OEI vs ALV Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Cartaxo game preview
12 mins ago
Dream11 IPL 2020 Hyderabad vs Bangalore H2H, players to watch out for and team updates
30 mins ago
ECS T10 Cartaxo ROS vs RCCL live streaming in India, preview, pitch and weather report
44 mins ago
Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 3 Hyderabad vs Bangalore live streaming, fantasy picks & preview
1 hour ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points