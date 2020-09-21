BOK Vs SIN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, JPL T20 Live

Bokaro Blasters will take on Singhbum Strikers in the 14th match of the Jharkhand State Cricket Association T20 League on Monday, September 21. The match will be played at the JSCA Stadium, Ranchi. Fans can play the BOK vs SIN Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. The BOK vs SIN match will commence at 1:30 pm (IST). Here is a look at our BOK vs SIN match prediction, BOK vs SIN Dream11 team and BOX vs SIN match preview.

Also Read: ROS Vs RCCL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Cartaxo Game Preview

BOK vs SIN live: BOK vs SIN Dream11 prediction and preview

The top of the table clash sees the two best performing teams take on each other. With 12 points from four games, Singhbum Strikers find themselves at the top of the league table. They come into this match on the back of a comprehensive victory, which saw them defeat Jamshedpur Jugglers by six wickets in their last game. The Bokaro Blasters are second in the JPL T20 table with the same points as their opponents, albeit with a lower Net Run Rate (NRR). They come into the JPL T20 clash having defeated Ranchi Raiders by five wickets last time out.

Here are some of the pictures from the 10th Match of the #KarbonnJharkhandT20 between Singhbhum Strikers and Jamshedpur Jugglers.

Singhbhum Strikers defeated Jamshedpur Jugglers by 6 Wickets. pic.twitter.com/P331jzpDmY — Jharkhand State Cricket Association (@cricketjsca) September 19, 2020

BOK vs SIN Dream11 prediction: Squad for the BOK vs SIN playing 11

BOK vs SIN Dream11 prediction: BOK vs SIN Dream11 team: BOK squad

Kumar Kushagra, Kumar Deobrat, Rajandeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Pankaj Yadav, Ashish Kumar, Aayush Bhardwaj, Vikash Vishal, Prem Kumar Chourasiya, Yuvraj Kumar, Pratik Ranjan, Nityanand Kashyap, Mohammad Asif Mansoori, Ajit Kumar Singh, Pratik Kumar, Ankit Raj Singh

Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 3 Hyderabad Vs Bangalore Live Streaming, Fantasy Picks & Preview

BOK vs SIN Dream11 prediction: BOK vs SIN Dream11 team: SIN squad

Sumit Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Krishna, Pratik Bhakat, Ajay Yadav Ankit Kumar, Vinayak Vikram, Kumar Suraj, Amardeep Singh, Roushan Nirala, Anshu Singh, Bal, Shiva Singh, Aryamaan Lala, Kumar Karan, Wilfred Beng, Sharandeep Singh

Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020 Hyderabad Vs Bangalore H2H, Players To Watch Out For And Team Updates

BOK vs SIN Dream11 prediction: BOK vs SIN top picks

Bokaro Blasters: V Singh, K Deobrat, Y Kumar

Singhbum Strikers: B Krishna, K Suraj, S Kumar

Also Read: OEI Vs ALV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Cartaxo Game Preview

BOK vs SIN Dream11 prediction: BOK vs SIN Dream11 team

Wicket-keeper: S Kumar

Batsmen: W Beng, R Singh, K Deobrat (VC), V Vishal

All-rounders: K Suraj, V Singh (C), Y Kumar

Bowlers: A Lala, S Singh, B Krishna

BOK vs SIN live: BOK vs SIN match prediction

As per our BOK vs SIN match prediction, SIN will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The BOK vs SIN Dream11 prediction, BOK vs SIN top picks and BOK vs SIN Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BOK vs SIN match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Cricket JSCA Twitter