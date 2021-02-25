BOK-W Vs DUM-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Jharkhand Women's T20 Final Live Stream Info

Bokaro Blossoms Women (BOK-W) and Dumka Daisies Women (DUM-W) will collide in the finals of the Jharkhand Women's T20 league on Thursday, February 25 at 2:00 PM IST. The match will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, India. Here's a look at our BOK-W vs DUM-W Dream11 prediction, probable BOK-W vs DUM-W playing 11 and BOK-W vs DUM-W Dream11 team.

BOK-W vs DUM-W Dream11 prediction: BOK-W vs DUM-W Dream11 preview

Bokaro Blossoms Women entered the finals with 28 points and a win-loss record of 7-1. Surprisingly, their only loss in the tournament came from the hands of Dumka Daisies Women. Priyanka Sawaiyan and Co, on the other hand, boast a win-loss record of 4-3, with one of their losses coming in the last game against Jamshedpur Jasmines Women.

BOK-W vs DUM-W live: BOK-W vs DUM-W Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Thursday, February 25, 2021

Time: 2:00 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, India

BOK-W vs DUM-W Dream11 prediction: BOK-W vs DUM-W Dream11 team, squad list

BOK-W vs DUM-W Dream11 prediction: Bokaro Blossoms Women squad

Ashwani Kumari, Indrani Roy, Ritu Kumari, Arti Kumari, Pallavi Bhardwaj, Pinky Tirkey, Katyayani Madeti, Neha Kumari Shaw, Ishaa Gupta, Komal Kumari, Meera Mahto, Isha Keshri, Anita Manjhi, Ragini Kumari, Riya Raj.

BOK-W vs DUM-W Dream11 prediction: Dumka Daisies Women squad

Devyani Prasad, Priyanka Sawaiyan, Ruma Kumari Mahato, Mamta Paswan, Jaya Kumari, Anjali Das, Pratiksha Gautam, Kumari Sabita, Muskan Kumari, Anjum Bano, Shampi Kumari, Anita Tigga, Priya Kumari, Sabita Kumari, Anuskha Parmar.

BOK-W vs DUM-W Dream11 prediction: BOK-W vs DUM-W Dream11 team, top picks

Bokaro Blossoms Women: Ritu Kumari, Arti Kumari, Neha Kumari Shaw

Dumka Daisies Women: Priyanka Sawaiyan, Mamta Paswan, Anuskha Parmar

BOK-W vs DUM-W Dream11 prediction: BOK-W vs DUM-W Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Indrani Roy

Batswomen: Ritu Kumari (VC), Priyanka Sawaiyan, Pratiksha Gautam, Ragini Kumari

All-Rounders: Arti Kumari, Mamta Paswan (C), Devyani Prasad

Bowlers: Neha Kumari Shaw, Meera Mahto, Anuskha Parmar

BOK-W vs DUM-W live: BOK-W vs DUM-W match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that Bokaro Blossoms Women will come out on top in this contest.

BOK-W vs DUM-W live streaming: How to watch BOK-W vs DUM-W live in India?

The BOK-W vs DUM-W match will not be televised on any Indian TV channels. However, fans can stream BOK-W vs DUM-W live on the FanCode app. For BOK-W vs DUM-W live scores, fans can also visit the official social media pages of Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA).

Note: The BOK-W vs DUM-W match prediction and BOK-W vs DUM-W Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BOK-W vs DUM-W Dream11 team and BOK-W vs DUM-W Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

