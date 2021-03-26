BOL Vs BAP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Bologna 2021 Match Preview

Bologna are all set to face Baracca Prato in Match 20 of the ECS T10 Bologna 2021. The BOL vs BAP match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM IST from the Oval Rastignano, Bologna on Friday, March 26, 2021. Here is our BOL vs BAP Dream11 prediction, BOL vs BAP Dream11 team and BOL vs BAP playing 11. The BOL vs BAP live streaming will be available on FanCode.

Both these two teams made strong comebacks in their last match and will be eager to carry that momentum forward and qualify for the semi-finals. This will be the second match of the day for Bologna who has registered just two wins in the competition. Their confidence will be sky high after beating second-place Royal Parma by 7 runs in their previous contest.

On the other hand, Baracca Prato will be playing their third match of the day and are a place above them due to net run rate. Their previous match was versus Cricket STars which they went on to win by 5 wickets. They will look to win all three matches and end the day on top of the points table. This should be an exciting contest to watch.

BOL : Babar Ghafar, Faizan Hussain, Jastinder Singh, Khayer Abul, Malik Sarfraz, Muhammad Adnan, Mario Bianco, Leghad Khan, Hasham Mushtaq, Akash Deep, Ankush Kumar, Revanth Pannala, Shaheer Saleem, Sufiyan Afzal, Suresh Kolli, Vikas Kalyan, Rahaman Bhuiyan, Qasim Janjua, Abdullah Razzak, Sheraz Ali, Zain Iftikhar and Hashir Iftikhar.

BAP: Abid Hussain, Ali Hassan, Amjad Shavez, Arsian Akhtar, Asim Ali, Dastageer Ghulam, Hamid Shad Ali, Zaryab Arshad, Asfand Faraz, Hamza Miran, Shahid Imran, Hassan Ali, Ilyas Ahmed, Karamat Ullah khan, Muddsar Ali, Pradeep Kamara, Riasat Ali, Shams Ejaz, Sheraz Asim, Tadeel Shahzad, Zaheer Abbas, Zaka Ullah, Asim Javaid, Mehboob Ur Rehman.

Muhammad Adnan

Babar Ghafar

Ali Hassan

Ghulam Dastgeer

As per our BOL vs BAP Dream11 prediction, BOL will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The BOL vs BAP match prediction and BOL vs BAP playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BOL vs BAP Dream11 team and BOL vs BAP Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

