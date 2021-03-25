BOL Vs KIN-XI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Bologna 2021 Match Preview

Bologna are all set to face Kings XI in Match 13 of the ECS T10 Bologna 2021. The BOL vs KIN-XI match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST from the Oval Rastignano, Bologna on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Here is our BOL vs KIN-XI Dream11 prediction, BOL vs KIN-XI Dream11 team and BOL vs KIN-XI playing 11. The BOL vs KIN-XI live streaming will be available on FanCode.

Bologna have been hit by an injury crisis with four different batsmen retiring hurt over the first three days of the tournament. Speaking about their record so far in the tournament, they have 2 wins and 2 losses from four matches played so far. They will be coming into this match on the back of 8-wicket loss to Royal Parma in their previous match. They will be eager to win the match and climb the points table.

Meanwhile, Kings XI are the only unbeaten team in the tournament so far and currently occupy the second spot on the points table. They are on a three-match winning streak and will look to make it four out of four wins by winning the upcoming match. Thy played their previous match versus Pianoro and went onto win it with 5 wickets to spare. This should be a cracker of a contest between these two teams.

BOL : Babar Ghafar, Faizan Hussain, Jastinder Singh, Khayer Abul, Malik Sarfraz, Muhammad Adnan, Mario Bianco, Leghad Khan, Hasham Mushtaq, Akash Deep, Ankush Kumar, Revanth Pannala, Shaheer Saleem, Sufiyan Afzal, Suresh Kolli, Vikas Kalyan, Rahaman Bhuiyan, Qasim Janjua, Abdullah Razzak, Sheraz Ali, Zain Iftikhar and Hashir Iftikhar.

KIN-XI : Vikas Kumar, Muhammad Awais, Simranjit Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Salman Ali, Muhammad Maqsood, Jaipal Singh, NagraJagjit, Atiq Tabraiz, Noman Ali, Muhammed Maqsood, Harmanjeet Singh, Harmanpreetpal Singh, Lakhvir Singh, Malkeet Singh, Ravi Paul, Sukhjinder Singh Robin, Jagmeet Singh, Muhammed Awais, Praveen Kumar, Rakibull Hassan, Shafique Muhammad, Jagjit Singh.

Rahaman Bhuiyan

Suresh Kolli

Muhammad Awais

Vikas Kumar

As per our BOL vs KIN-XI Dream11 prediction, KIN-XI will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The BOL vs KIN-XI match prediction and BOL vs KIN-XI playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BOL vs KIN-XI Dream11 team and BOL vs KIN-XI Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: European Cricket / YouTube

