BOL Vs PIA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Bologna Match Preview

Bologna are all set to face Pianoro in Match 3 of the ECS T10 Bologna 2021. The BOL vs PIA match is scheduled to begin at 5:30 PM IST from the Oval Rastignano, Bologna on Monday, March 22, 2021. Here is our BOL vs PIA Dream11 prediction, BOL vs PIA Dream11 team and BOL vs PIA playing 11. The BOL vs PIA live streaming will be available on FanCode.

Bologna enjoyed a good tournament last season, where they were able to win three of six matches. This time around they will be eyeing to qualify for the knockout stages by putting up yet another solid performance. Rahaman Bhuiyan and Malik Sarfraz will be once again looking to put up a solid performance this time as well.

This is the second match of the day for Pianoro who face Baracca Prato in the first match. Arslan Rana, Charles Fernando, and Nasir Abbas will be the key players for the team in this tournament. Speaking about the tournament, six top Italian teams in the form of Baracca Prato, Bologna, Cricket Stars, Kings XI, Pianoro and Royal Parma will feature in the six-day tournament in 24 T10 matches.

BOL: Malik Sarfraz, Rahaman Bhuiyan, Vikas Kalyan, Suresh Kolli, Muhammad Adnan, Akash Deep, Zain Iftikhar (wk), Ankush Kumar (c), Sheraz Ali, Babar Ghafar, Hasir Iftikhar, Qasim Janjua, Khayer Abul, Sufiyan Afzal, Shaheer Saleem, Faizan Hussain, Jastinder Singh, Abdullah Razzak, Hasham Mushtaq, Leghad Khan, Mario Bianco, Revanth Pannala

PIA: Charles Fernando, Waleed Rana, Nilantha Kotikawatta, Nasir Abbas, Arslan Ali Rana (c), Nicolo Fernando, Hammad Amjad, Raheel Riaz, Shammi Mahendra, Aravinth Suresh, Muhammad Abubakkar, Anam Mollik, Asim Khalid, Zeeshan Ahmed, Farhan Shafique, Nisantha Anton, Muhammad Abuzar

As per our BOL vs PIA Dream11 prediction, BOL will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The BOL vs PIA match prediction and BOL vs PIA playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BOL vs PIA Dream11 team and BOL vs PIA Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

