Boria Majumdar Guilty Of Intimidating Wriddhiman Saha; To Be Banned For 2 Yrs: Reports

After reviewing the probe committee's report, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has found Boria Majumdar, a journalist, guilty of intimidating Indian wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha over an interview, claimed multiple reports on Sunday. Reports say that a two-year ban on the talk show host is likely as part of which the state units of the Indian cricket board will not allow him inside the stadium.

Wriddhiman Saha's allegations

On 19 February 2022, Saha shared screenshots of a conversation. Without naming the person who was purported to be Majumdar, Saha said that after all his contributions to cricket, this is what he has to face from a ‘respected’ journalist. In the screenshot, Majumdar said, "You did not call. Never again will I interview you. I don’t take insults kindly. And I will remember this."

After receiving support from the cricket fraternity, who urged him to name the journalist, Saha posted a series of tweets in which he said that he was hurt, offended, and could not tolerate such kind of bullying and therefore, uploaded the expose tweet. "My nature isn't such that I will harm anyone to the extent of ending someone’s career. So on grounds of humanity looking at his/her family, I am not exposing the name for the time being. But if any such repetition happens, I will not hold back," he said.

After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone. pic.twitter.com/woVyq1sOZX — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) February 19, 2022

However, thereafter, Majumdar shared a post admitting that he was the journalist who had intimidated Saha. However, he said that there were two sides to every story, and added that the cricketer had doctored and tampered with the screenshots and that he would sue him for defamation. He said that he had requested BCCI for a fair hearing.

There are always two sides to a story. @Wriddhipops has doctored, tampered screenshots of my WhatsApp chats which have damaged my reputation and credibility. I have requested the @BCCI for a fair hearing. My lawyers are serving @Wriddhipops a defamation notice. Let truth prevail. pic.twitter.com/XBsiFVpskl — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) March 5, 2022

The BCCI then formed a three-member panel comprising vice-president Rajeev Shukla, treasurer Arun Dhumal, and Apex Council member Prabhtej Bhatia to probe Saha's allegation. Saha appeared before the Committee last month and so did the accused Majumdar and presented their respective versions.