Last Updated:

Boria Majumdar Guilty Of Intimidating Wriddhiman Saha; To Be Banned For 2 Yrs: Reports

BCCI has found Boria Majumdar, a journalist, guilty of intimidating Indian wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha over an interview, multiple reports claimed on Sunday.

Written By
Sudeshna Singh

Image: PTI


After reviewing the probe committee's report, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has found Boria Majumdar, a journalist, guilty of intimidating Indian wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha over an interview, claimed multiple reports on Sunday. Reports say that a two-year ban on the talk show host is likely as part of which the state units of the Indian cricket board will not allow him inside the stadium. 

Wriddhiman Saha's allegations 

On 19 February 2022, Saha shared screenshots of a conversation. Without naming the person who was purported to be Majumdar, Saha said that after all his contributions to cricket, this is what he has to face from a ‘respected’ journalist. In the screenshot, Majumdar said, "You did not call. Never again will I interview you. I don’t take insults kindly. And I will remember this."

After receiving support from the cricket fraternity, who urged him to name the journalist, Saha posted a series of tweets in which he said that he was hurt, offended, and could not tolerate such kind of bullying and therefore, uploaded the expose tweet. "My nature isn't such that I will harm anyone to the extent of ending someone’s career. So on grounds of humanity looking at his/her family, I am not exposing the name for the time being. But if any such repetition happens, I will not hold back," he said.

READ | Ex-selector backs Dravid's comments on Wriddhiman Saha: 'Why does he want to be selected?'

However, thereafter, Majumdar shared a post admitting that he was the journalist who had intimidated Saha. However, he said that there were two sides to every story, and added that the cricketer had doctored and tampered with the screenshots and that he would sue him for defamation. He said that he had requested BCCI for a fair hearing. 

READ | BCCI forms panel to probe Wriddhiman Saha's tweet exposing journalist's threat-laced texts

The BCCI then formed a three-member panel comprising vice-president Rajeev Shukla, treasurer Arun Dhumal, and Apex Council member Prabhtej Bhatia to probe Saha's allegation. Saha appeared before the Committee last month and so did the accused Majumdar and presented their respective versions. 

READ | Ex-India coach Ravi Shastri opens up on Wriddhiman Saha issue; 'I'm being honest about it'
READ | BCCI Apex Council to review probe committee's report on allegations made by Wriddhiman Saha
Tags: Boria Majumdar, BCCI, Boria Majumdar ban
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com