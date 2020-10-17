BOS Vs MAK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Afghan ODD Match Preview

Boost Region will lock horns with Mis Ainak Region in the league match of the ongoing Afghan ODD on Sunday, October 18. The match will be played at the Kandahar Cricket Stadium at 10:30 am IST. Here is a look at our BOS vs MAK match prediction, BOS vs MAK Dream11 team and the probable BOS vs MAK playing 11.

BOS vs MAK live: BOS vs MAK Dream11 prediction and preview

BOS are winless in the tournament and are rooted at the bottom of the points table. Their previous match was against Speer Ghan Region and they suffered a crushing 111-run loss. BOS need to win this match and get their campaign back on track or else it would be too late for them to stake a claim for the knockout stage.

On the other hand, MAK will be brimming with confidence after beating table-toppers Band E Amir Region by 5 wickets in their previous match. They are currently third in the table and will look to beat the winless BOS and move up the standings.

BOS vs MAK Dream11 prediction: Squads for the BOS vs MAK Dream11 team

BOS vs MAK Dream11 prediction: BOS squad for BOS vs MAK Dream11 team

Ainuddin Kakar, Munir Ahmad, Nasir Jamal, Ihsanullah, Naseebullah Sherdali, Qudratullah, Abdul Nafi, Waqarullah Ishaq, Najibullah, Abdullah Tarakhail, Abdul Baqi, Ahmad Zia, Dastagir Khan, Mohammad Alam, Nawid Mohammad Kabir, Sayed Shirzad, Yamin-Ahmadzai

BOS vs MAK Dream11 prediction: MAK squad for BOS vs MAK Dream11 team

Asghar Atal, Ghamai Zadran, Haseebullah, Imran, Noor Ahmad, Noor Ali Zadran, Rahim Mangal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmat Shah, Shahidullah , Yousuf Zazai, Zahir Khan, Zia-ur-Rehman, Ziaur Rahman

BOS vs MAK Dream11 prediction: Top picks for BOS vs MAK Dream11 team

Munir Ahmad

Rahmat Shah

Mohammad Alam

Zia-ur-Rehman

BOS vs MAK Dream11 prediction: BOS vs MAK Dream11 team

BOS vs MAK live: BOS vs MAK Dream11 prediction

As per our BOS vs MAK Dream11 prediction, MAK will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The BOS vs MAK Dream11 prediction, BOS vs MAK top picks and BOS vs MAK Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BOS vs MAK match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Afghanistan Cricket / Twitter

