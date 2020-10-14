BOS Vs SG Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional Afghan ODD Live Streaming, Pitch & Weather Report

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Boost Region and Speen Ghar Region will battle it out in the sixth match of the Afghan ODD Cup, also known as the Ghazi Amanullah Khan List-A tournament. The BOS vs SG live contest is set to begin at 10:00 am IST on Thursday, October 15 from the Kandahar Cricket Ground, Afghanistan. Here are the BOS vs SG live streaming details, BOS vs SG match prediction, how to watch the BOS vs SG live in India and the BOS vs SG pitch and weather report.
The schedule for the upcoming Ghazi Amanullah Khan List-A Tournament in Kandahar Cricket Ground#GAKCup2020 pic.twitter.com/cVo5ToS8u7— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 5, 2020
Both teams are yet to register a single victory in the competition after playing two matches each. Boost Region and Speen Ghar Region are the only sides who are yet to get off the mark on the points table as they languish at the bottom. Speen Ghar Region's last encounter was against Band-e-Amir Region, where they fell short by 44 runs as they were bundled out for 233 while chasing 278.
Openers Zubaid Akhbari and Tariq Stanikzai posted a brilliant opening stand as both of them slammed half-centuries. However, the team could not capitalise on the positive start and ended up on the losing side.
Boost Region's previous encounter was against Amo Region, where they could only manage to score 216 while batting first. Ihsanullah, who had impressed with his batting performances in the Shpageeza T20 League earlier this year, scored a spectacular half-century for Boost Region. A victory is essential for both sides as they look to score their first points.
According to our BOS vs SG match prediction, BOS will win this game.
The BOS vs SG Afghan ODD game will not be televised in India. There is also no official source for the BOS vs SG live streaming available as of now either. Ardent fans can follow the BOS vs SG live scores on the Afghanistan Cricket website and social media channels.
According to Accuweather, the weather in Kandahar tomorrow will be sunny. The predicted temperature is 21°C while the humidity will be at 26%. No rain has been forecast for the day, meaning we can expect an uninterrupted contest.
The pitch at the Kandahar Cricket Ground has always been a bowler's paradise and this edition of the Afghan ODD has not proved to be an exception. The pitch helps all bowlers, but spinners, in particular, have benefitted greatly from the conditions in Kandahar. Teams will look to set up a good opening partnership while the pacers are on. In the two completed games till now, three of the four innings have seen teams being bowled out before the completion of the 50 overs.
