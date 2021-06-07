BOT-W Vs KEN-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Kwibuka Women's T20 Match Preview

Quick links:
bot-w vs ken-w dream11
The Botswana Women will take on the Kenya Women in the 3rd match of the Kwibuka Women's T20 tournament 2021. The match is set to begin at 1:00 PM IST (9:30 AM local time) from the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali, Rwanda, on June 7, 2021. Here is our BOT-W vs KEN-W Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.
BREAKING: #Rwanda win the first game of the #KwibukaT20 tournament by 8 wickets.@cricketbotswana 29 all out.@RwandaCricket 30 for 2. pic.twitter.com/lfOpYkSwEU— Rwanda Cricket Association (@RwandaCricket) June 6, 2021
Game 3 of the Kwibuka Women's T20 tournament 2021 tournament will see the Botswana Women go up against the two-time champions, Kenya, on June 7. Playing their second match of the series Botswana will be reeling from their 8 wicket loss in their first game against Rwanda. Batting first, the team was bowled out for just 29 runs and failed to restrict the hosts. The BOT-W vs KEN-W opener and BOT-W vs KEN-W scorecard will be available on fancode and the Women’s CricZone Youtube channel.
The pitch at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium has been a bowling-friendly one so far in the tournament. With a dismal average first innings score of around 40 and pacers getting most of the support from the surface, we expect this match to be a low scoring one. Going by previous matches, the captain winning the toss should choose to bowl first. Accuweather predicts no rain during this match. The temperature is expected to be around 24°C, with 45% humidity and 90% cloud cover.
There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.
BOT-W: Laura Mophakedi (c), Florence Samanyika (vc), Shameelah Mosweu, Botho Freeman, Amantle Mokgotlhe, Tebagano Ditshotlo, Botsogo Mpedi, Bontle Madimabe, Tebogo Motlhabaphuti, Tuelo Shadrack, Onneile Keitsemang.
KEN-W: Sharon Juma, Veronica Abuga, Monicah Ndhambi, Jane Otieno, Brenda Mogusu, Margaret Ngoche (c), Sarah Wetoto (vc), Queentor Abel, Daisy Njoroge, Edith Waithaka, Flavia Odhiambo.
Captain – Laura Mophakedi, Margaret Ngoche
Vice-Captain – Florence Samanyika, Shameelah Mosweu
Laura Mophakedi and Florence Samanyika will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.
Wicketkeeper – Laura Mophakedi
Batsmen – Florence Samanyika, Botho Freeman, Sharon Juma
All-Rounders – Queentor Abel, Shameelah Mosweu, Botsogo Mpedi, Margaret Ngoche
Bowlers – Tuelo Shadrack, Daisy Njoroge, Edith Waithaka
According to our BOT-W vs KEN-W Dream11 prediction, the Kenya Women are likely to edge past Botswana and win this match.
Note: The BOT-W vs KEN-W player record and as a result, the BOT-W vs KEN-W best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BOT-W vs KEN-W Dream11 team and BOT-W vs KEN-W prediction do not guarantee positive results.