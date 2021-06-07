BOT-W Vs KEN-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Kwibuka Women's T20 Match Preview

The Botswana Women will take on the Kenya Women in the 3rd match of the Kwibuka Women's T20 tournament 2021. The match is set to begin at 1:00 PM IST (9:30 AM local time) from the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali, Rwanda, on June 7, 2021. Here is our BOT-W vs KEN-W Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

Kwibuka Women's T20 tournament 2021: BOT-W vs KEN-W preview

Game 3 of the Kwibuka Women's T20 tournament 2021 tournament will see the Botswana Women go up against the two-time champions, Kenya, on June 7. Playing their second match of the series Botswana will be reeling from their 8 wicket loss in their first game against Rwanda. Batting first, the team was bowled out for just 29 runs and failed to restrict the hosts. The BOT-W vs KEN-W opener and BOT-W vs KEN-W scorecard will be available on fancode and the Women’s CricZone Youtube channel.

BOT-W vs KEN-W: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium has been a bowling-friendly one so far in the tournament. With a dismal average first innings score of around 40 and pacers getting most of the support from the surface, we expect this match to be a low scoring one. Going by previous matches, the captain winning the toss should choose to bowl first. Accuweather predicts no rain during this match. The temperature is expected to be around 24°C, with 45% humidity and 90% cloud cover.

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.

BOT-W vs KEN-W Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

BOT-W: Laura Mophakedi (c), Florence Samanyika (vc), Shameelah Mosweu, Botho Freeman, Amantle Mokgotlhe, Tebagano Ditshotlo, Botsogo Mpedi, Bontle Madimabe, Tebogo Motlhabaphuti, Tuelo Shadrack, Onneile Keitsemang.

KEN-W: Sharon Juma, Veronica Abuga, Monicah Ndhambi, Jane Otieno, Brenda Mogusu, Margaret Ngoche (c), Sarah Wetoto (vc), Queentor Abel, Daisy Njoroge, Edith Waithaka, Flavia Odhiambo.

BOT-W vs KEN-W best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Laura Mophakedi, Margaret Ngoche

Vice-Captain – Florence Samanyika, Shameelah Mosweu

Laura Mophakedi and Florence Samanyika will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

BOT-W vs KEN-W Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Laura Mophakedi

Batsmen – Florence Samanyika, Botho Freeman, Sharon Juma

All-Rounders – Queentor Abel, Shameelah Mosweu, Botsogo Mpedi, Margaret Ngoche

Bowlers – Tuelo Shadrack, Daisy Njoroge, Edith Waithaka

BOT-W vs KEN-W Dream11 Prediction

According to our BOT-W vs KEN-W Dream11 prediction, the Kenya Women are likely to edge past Botswana and win this match.

Note: The BOT-W vs KEN-W player record and as a result, the BOT-W vs KEN-W best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BOT-W vs KEN-W Dream11 team and BOT-W vs KEN-W prediction do not guarantee positive results.

