BOT-W Vs NAM-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Kwibuka Women's T20 Match Preview

Botswana Women and Namibia Women will play each other in Match 6 of the Kwibuka Women's Twenty20 Tournament 2021 at Gahanga International Cricket Stadium. Rwanda. The match will commence at 5:20 PM IST on Tuesday, June 8. Here's a look at BOT-W vs NAM-W Dream11 prediction, BOT-W vs NAM-W Dream11 team, BOT-W vs NAM-W scorecard and BOT-W vs NAM-W player record.

BOT-W vs NAM-W match preview

This is the first meeting between these two teams in the competition with Namibia starting as favourites on basis of the current form. Botswana Women have lost their opening two matches against Kenya and Rwanda. They lost to the Rwanda team by 8 wickets, while the match against Kenya ended with their opponent handing a trashing by 9 wickets. The Namibia Women's team on the other hand beat the Rwanda team by 43 runs, while in the second match against Nigeria, they came out victorious by 8 wickets.

Congratulations to the ladies for winning their second game in the Kwibuka tournament against Rwanda. Eagles beat Rwanda by 43 runs and Wilka Mwatile awarded as player of the match.

BOT-W vs NAM-W weather report

There will be intermittent cloud cover during the match but no rain will be expected during the match which is a piece of good news for both teams. The wind gusts will be around 13 km/h with temperatures hovering around 25 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not expected during the match, both teams are likely to get a chance to get to play the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the BOT-W vs NAM-W Dream11 prediction.

BOT-W vs NAM-W pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip is a completely new surface altogether prepared for this tournament. It will be difficult to say as to who between the batters and bowlers will have a say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and score runs.

BOT-W vs NAM-W opener record

Ahead of the encounter, let's take a look at how BOT-W vs NAM-W opener has fared so far in the tournament. For Botswana Women, the performance from Florence Samanyika and Shameelah Mosweu has been a disappointing one in the two matches played so far. The team will hope for these two players to do well in the upcoming match and provide them with a solid start. On the other hand, Namibia Women's team openers Adri van der Merwe and Arrasta Diergaardt have played well for the team in both matches and provided them with the winning start. Both players will be expected to do the same in the upcoming match as well/

BOT-W vs NAM-W Dream11 team

BOT-W vs NAM-W Dream11 prediction

As per our BOT-W vs NAM-W Dream11 prediction, NAM-W will come out on top in this contest.

Note The BOT-W vs NAM-W Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BOT-W vs NAM-W Dream11 team and BOT-W vs NAM-W Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results

