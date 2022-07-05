Last Updated:

'Bowling In Fourth Innings Was Absolutely Listless': Virender Sehwag Slams Team India

Legendary batter Virender Sehwag believes that Team India's disappointing bowling in the fourth innings was the reason why they lost the fifth and final Test.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
Virender Sehwag

Image: Twitter/@virendersehwag, AP


Legendary batter Virender Sehwag believes that Team India's disappointing bowling in the fourth innings was the reason why they lost the fifth and final Test against England at Edgbaston. After setting a target of 378 runs for England to chase with almost two days of play remaining, India only managed to pick up three wickets, as Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow comfortably took the match away from them.

Both the batters ended up smacking unbeaten centuries to help England chase the target in just 76.4 overs. With England winning the final clash and tying the five-match series 2-2, Sehwag and several other members of the cricketing fraternity raised concerns about Team India's bowling.  

Sehwag & others react as England defeat India in final Test

ENG vs IND: Bairstow & Root dominate to help England level series

While Team India were not at their best during the third innings with the bat, they still did enough to set England a target of 378 runs. Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant were the only bright spots for India in the third innings as they both got to their fifties, with Ravindra Jadeja being the next highest-run scorer at 23 runs.

READ | ENG vs IND 5th Test: England record their highest successful chase in Test history to beat India by 7 wickets

England came out to bat in the fourth innings under pressure, not only because they needed to win to level the Test series, but also had to chase a huge target. 378 runs is both England's highest successful chase as well as the highest number of runs chased by any side against Team India.

READ | WTC Points table: Updated World Test Championship standings after England's win over India

When it comes to England's batting, both openers Alex Lees and Zak Crawley navigated the new ball well by registering scores of 56 and 46 respectively. After the stage was set by both openers, the likes of Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow made batting look easy by taking complete control over the match.

READ | 'Disgusted and appalled': Netizens demand life ban for racist England fans at Edgbaston

Root smacked an unbeaten 142 runs off just 173 deliveries, an inning that included 19 fours and a six. Meanwhile, player of the match Jonny Bairstow smashed an unbeaten 114 runs off 145 balls, an inning that included 15 fours and a six. As for Team India's bowling in the second innings, it was poor as only captain Jasprit Bumrah managed to pick up two wickets, with Alex Lees having been run out.

READ | Sehwag smartly sums up Bairstow's 'Pujara to Pant' transformation post Kohli's sledging
COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com