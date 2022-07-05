'Bowling In Fourth Innings Was Absolutely Listless': Virender Sehwag Slams Team India

Legendary batter Virender Sehwag believes that Team India's disappointing bowling in the fourth innings was the reason why they lost the fifth and final Test against England at Edgbaston. After setting a target of 378 runs for England to chase with almost two days of play remaining, India only managed to pick up three wickets, as Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow comfortably took the match away from them.

Both the batters ended up smacking unbeaten centuries to help England chase the target in just 76.4 overs. With England winning the final clash and tying the five-match series 2-2, Sehwag and several other members of the cricketing fraternity raised concerns about Team India's bowling.

Sehwag & others react as England defeat India in final Test

Congratulations England on your highest successful run chase.

India have quite a few issues to address,only Pujara & Pant from the top 6 scoring runs and Jadeja batting brilliantly, but need batsman to be in form. Bowling in the fourth innings was absolutely listless #INDvsENG — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 5, 2022

A superb win for England at Edgbaston. Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root made it look very easy. The batting in the second innings from India was poor and the bowling even more. pic.twitter.com/GxcQK1a6TC — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) July 5, 2022

After dominating three and a half days of game, India lost the match which should’ve been won.. Nothing can be taken away from English batsmen whose positive approach totally overpowered the Indian bowlers. #EngvsInd pic.twitter.com/9AxmGKf4pD — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) July 5, 2022

Special win by England to level the series.



Joe Root & Jonny Bairstow have been in sublime form and made batting look very easy.



Congratulations to England on a convincing victory. @Bazmccullum #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/PKAdWVLGJo — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 5, 2022

One department that we were proud of couldn’t handle the department England was confident of! They outclassed us in this TEST. #ENGvIND #CricketTwitter #ProGyaan — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) July 5, 2022

This victory of team England should hurt Team India. That was too easy… #INDvENG — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 5, 2022

ENG vs IND: Bairstow & Root dominate to help England level series

While Team India were not at their best during the third innings with the bat, they still did enough to set England a target of 378 runs. Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant were the only bright spots for India in the third innings as they both got to their fifties, with Ravindra Jadeja being the next highest-run scorer at 23 runs.

England came out to bat in the fourth innings under pressure, not only because they needed to win to level the Test series, but also had to chase a huge target. 378 runs is both England's highest successful chase as well as the highest number of runs chased by any side against Team India.

When it comes to England's batting, both openers Alex Lees and Zak Crawley navigated the new ball well by registering scores of 56 and 46 respectively. After the stage was set by both openers, the likes of Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow made batting look easy by taking complete control over the match.

Root smacked an unbeaten 142 runs off just 173 deliveries, an inning that included 19 fours and a six. Meanwhile, player of the match Jonny Bairstow smashed an unbeaten 114 runs off 145 balls, an inning that included 15 fours and a six. As for Team India's bowling in the second innings, it was poor as only captain Jasprit Bumrah managed to pick up two wickets, with Alex Lees having been run out.