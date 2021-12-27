'Boxing Day At Pandya Household': Hardik Pandya Plays Cricket With Son At Home; Watch

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is currently out of international cricket as he recovers from a back injury he sustained a couple of years ago. Pandya is spending some quality moments with his family during his time away from cricket, and he keeps his followers updated by sharing images and videos on his official social media handles. Just recently, the cricketer shared an adorable video on Instagram, where his son Agastya can be seen playing cricket with his father and uncle, Krunal Pandya.

The video shows Krunal Pandya bowling some low-keeping deliveries to Agastya as he bats with Hardik by his side. The 28-year-old cricketer can be seen teaching Agastya how to bat and also hitting some sixes off his own son's bowling. The post has already garnered over million likes on Instagram since being shared on Sunday. The video also has over a million views and several comments.

Hardik Pandya's career

As far as Hardik is concerned, the right-handed bowling all-rounder has not played for India since appearing in the Blue jersey against Namibia in the T20 World Cup. Hardik Pandya neither bowled nor batted in the game. He was not selected for the subsequent series against New Zealand as he has been given time off to recover from his injuries. The cricketer had suffered a lower back injury while playing for India in the 2018 Asia Cup. He underwent a successful surgery a year later in the UK after the completion of the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

Hardik Pandya returned to the Indian team a few months later, but as a bowler he was unavailable. After suffering another injury, he continued playing as a pure hitter for both India and his IPL team, Mumbai Indians. Selectors were forced to make the difficult decision when Hardik was dropped from the limited-overs team because he couldn't provide that extra option with the ball. The player's return is currently in doubt as a couple of potential replacements have come up in the form of Shardul Thakur and Venkatesh Iyer.

It remains to be seen if Hardik Pandya can make a successful comeback into the Indian team when given another opportunity to play for the country. He was recently released by Mumbai Indians ahead of the upcoming mega auction.

(Image: HardikPandya/Instagram)

