BPL 2022: Andre Russell Gets Run-out In Strangest Possible Way, Fans Say 'unlucky'

There are a variety of ways to be dismissed in cricket, but Andre Russell's dismissal during a game in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Friday is definitely one of the strangest dismissals in the sport's history. Russell was dismissed run-out while trying to take a single during the second match of the ongoing BPL between Minister Group Dhaka and the Khulna Tigers. Russell, who represents Dhaka, took off for a single after directing the ball towards the short third-man.

A throw from Khulna Tigers fielder, Mahedi Hassan hit the stumps at the non-striker's end and removed Russell as he was swapping positions with his batting partner Mahmadullah. What's strange is that the ball deflected off the stumps at the wicket-keeper's end, where the fielder had intended to throw the ball and then hit the stumps at the non-striker's end, achieving two direct hits with just one throw. The video of the bizarre dismissal has since gone viral on social media.

Dhaka vs Khulna

As far as the match is concerned, Minister Group Dhaka scored 183 runs after being asked to bat first by Khulna Tigers. Dhaka's opening batters Mohammad Shahzad and Tamim Iqbal scored some crucial runs at the top as they forged a partnership of 69 runs. Shahzad was dismissed run-out for 42, while Iqbal walked back after scoring 50 runs off 42 balls. Skipper Mahmadullah scored 39 off 20 balls before being removed by Kamrul Islam. Russell was sent back for 7 off 3 balls following the bizarre run-out in the 15th over. Kamrul Islam picked three wickets for the Tigers, while Thisara Perera picked one wicket.

In reply, the Tigers chased down the target in 19 overs with 5 wickets in hand. Andre Fletcher and Rony Talukdar scored 106 runs between them to help their team finish on the winning side. While Fletcher scored 45 off 23 balls, Talukdar smashed 61 off 42 balls, including seven boundaries and one maximum. Perera finished the chase with his unbeaten 36 off just 18 balls. Talukdar was adjudged the player of the match for his outstanding knock.

Image: FanCode/Twitter