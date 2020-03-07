Brad Haddin Settles Australia's Keeper Debate, Calls Paine The 'most Pure Gloveman'

Brad Haddin is gearing up to play in the upcoming Road Safety World Series which will be held from March 7 to 22. He said that he is looking forward to playing with some of the big names in the history of the sport. The former wicket-keeper batsman will be representing Australia Legends. Apart from talking about his practice sessions and the upcoming edition of the IPL, Haddin also commented on the Australian cricket team's wicket-keeper debate.

Alex Carey or Matthew Wade? Haddin picks his favourite

''I think Alex Carey is doing a wonderful job at the moment in the shorter format of the game. He has just started to grow with confidence, he had a good World Cup. I am niased when it comes to Test cricket. But I think Tim Paine is the most fueled gloveman in the world at the moment. So we are blessed with two brilliant glovemen," said Haddin during an exclusive interview to Republic TV.

'Tim Paine is the most pure gloveman': Brad Haddin

The two-time World Cup-winner picked Australia Test skipper and wicket-keeper batsman Tim Paine as "the most pure gloveman".

"As I said before, Tim Paine is the most pure gloveman in world cricket at the moment. I just like how simple his game is, he makes no mistakes. So yeah, I think its Tim Paine."

Haddin calls MS Dhoni 'once in a generation player'

Meanwhile, Haddin who was part of the victorious Australian squad in the 2007 and 2015 editions of the World Cup, called Mahendra Singh Dhoni a 'once in a generation player'.

"I think it's a hard legacy to fight, Dhoni is arguably the greatest in the game. He has had so much success in the World Cups and big events. MS Dhoni is a once in a generation player", the veteran stumper added.

