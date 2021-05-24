Brad Hodge Says IPL Team Kochi Tuskers Hasn't Paid 35% Player Salary From 2011; Asks BCCI

Former Australia cricketer Brad Hodge in a massive development has asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for payment of his remaining dues all the way back from IPL 2011 when he played for the now-defunct Kochi Tuskers Kerala (KTK) in their only season. Brad Hodge's revelation came at a time when the BCCI is facing massive criticism on social media when reports suggested that the Indian women's cricket team is yet to receive the prize money of $500,000 from the BCCI from the 2020 T20 World Cup.

News publications reported that the BCCI holds the entire prize money which is yet to be awarded to the group of Indian cricketers that scaled the summit back in 2020. The CEO of the Federation of International Cricketers’ Associations, Tom Moffat, told said the federation had been made aware of the issue in August 2020, which was then relayed to the International Cricket Council (ICC). Terming the act as 'unacceptable,' Moffat said that the federation encourages players in India to form a players' association for a collective representation in such matters.

Brad Hodge asks BCCI when he will get his remaining earned money?

Reacting to the report of BCCI holding the winning amount of India's Women's cricket team, Brad Hodge on Twitter claimed that players are still owed 35 percent of their money which they earned 10 years back representing Kochi Tuskers Kerela. Brad Hodge on Twitter wrote, "Players are still owed 35% of their money earned from ten years ago from the @IPL representing Kochi tuskers. Any chance @BCCI could locate that money?"

The Kochi Tuskers Kerala (KTK) was a franchise Cricket team that played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) representing the city of Kochi, Kerala. The team was one of two new franchises added to the IPL for the 2011 season, alongside Pune Warriors India. Due to a dispute amongst the team owners, the franchise failed to pay the 10% bank guarantee element of the franchise fee which was supposed to be paid before the 2011 season began. As a result, the franchise was expelled from the tournament. The IPL Governing Council then announced that there would be only nine teams participating in 2012 after the Kochi franchise was expelled. It was also reported that players who attracted no bids had their salaries covered via the team's bank guarantee from the previous season.

Brad Hodge has played matches in IPL and has scored 1400 runs with a strike rate of 125.22 and has scored 6 half-centuries in the cash-rich tournament.

BCCI Responds To Allegations Over Women's Players Not Being Paid For T20 World Cup 2020

Meanwhile, a senior BCCI official has opened up on the entire matter and has provided clarification about the delay in payments. While speaking to PTI, the official said that the members of the Indian women's cricket team will be getting their share of their prize money by the end of this week. He added that the transactions have been processed and he is expecting that the players will receive their share very soon.

Speaking about the delay, the official revealed that they received the prize money amount late last year. He further said that the processing of players' payments in BCCI does take around three to four months for all teams (across age groups) and it's not just one payment for women that has been delayed. The official reiterated that whether it's the central contract of the men's team, international match fees, domestic fees of men and women, everything is taking a bit of time because of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in India.

(Image Credits: BCCI)