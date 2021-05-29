Brad Hogg Backs Jofra Archer's Decision To Not Rush Comeback Before Complete Recovery

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg has lauded England pacer Jofra Archer's decision of not rushing comeback to the cricket field after the latter recently underwent successful elbow surgery.

Earlier this week, Jofra Archer had told The Daily Mail that he does not want to risk his career by rushing his comeback even if it means missing the Test series against New Zealand and India. Archer's said that he will take his time and would only return to international cricket once he is fully fit because he doesn't want to risk missing the upcoming T20 World Cup and Ashes series against Australia. The 26-year-old said that they looked for every option before taking the surgery route.

'Correct decision': Jofra Archer

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Jofra Archer wrote that it is a 'correct decision' by the Barbadian pacer to not rush his comeback. Furthermore, the two-time World Cup winner also added that Cricket needs him back at his best and that the England medical staff and board have to be patient and not worry about short-term success but rather long-term game.

Correct decision by @JofraArcher not rush his comeback. Cricket needs him back at his best. England medical staff and board have to be patient and not worry about short term success but rather long term game. #englandcricket #Cricket — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) May 28, 2021

Jofra Archer's injury

Jofra Archer said he was taking injections and pain killers before the match against Kent earlier this month. The Caribbean-born English cricketer said the injections were clearly not working because he could feel the pain while playing for Sussex in the County Championship. He said they reached the decision to do surgery after trying all other options. Jofra said the surgery should solve the problem once and for all and in case it doesn't, there is always room for another one.

The 2019 World Cup winner was ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) because of an elbow injury and a subsequent finger surgery. The bowler made his much-awaited comeback by featuring in a match against Surrey 2nd XI for Sussex 2nd XI in the ongoing Second XI Championship. The player also participated in the County Championship game against Kent, where he impressed everyone with a fiery new-ball spell. However, the talented youngster bowled only five overs in the second innings of the game and complained of a sore elbow, following which he was advised for surgery by ECB doctors.

The tearaway fast bowler is expected to return to training after at least one month, but only after receiving an all-clear from doctors post-assessment. Jofra underwent surgery on Friday to resolve the elbow issues, the ECB had said in a statement.