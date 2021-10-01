Brad Hogg Backs Ravichandran Ashwin For 'playing To The Laws', Questions Morgan's Stand

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg has supported senior Team India offie Ravichandran Ashwin and questioned the England limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan's stand after the duo was involved in an on-field verbal spat during the IPL 2021 fixture between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders last Sunday.

The incident took place during the 20th over of the first innings after New Zealand bowler Tim Southee dismissed Ashwin off the very first delivery of the final over and said something to him. While the off-spinner was responding to Southee, Morgan came in support of his teammate and added a few words of his own to irk the Tamil Nadu cricketer. After that, Ravichandran Ashwin was seen approaching Eoin Morgan and pointing his fingers at him, before KKR wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik intervened to keep the two apart before the situation got out of control.

Brad Hogg comes out in support of Ashwin

In a tweet, the veteran Aussie Hogg left-arm spinner asked -- "had Pant refused the run and Ashwin would have got run out, would Morgan have called him back?"

If Pant (knowing the throw hit him) turned his back on Ashwin who looking for the second had to retreat causing a run out would Morgan have called him back?

Ashwin breaks his silence

On Thursday, Ravichandran Ashwin finally broke his silence on his verbal spat with KKR skipper Eoin Morgan by taking to the micro-blogging site.

Ashwin was accused by Morgan of violating the spirit of the game by taking an extra run following an overthrow by KKR fielder that hit Rishabh Pant before deflecting to the other side of the field. Ashwin, on Thursday, turned to social media to provide his version of the story and took a jibe at those who are targeting him under the garb of saving the spirit of cricket.

"Did I fight? No, I stood up for myself and that’s what my teachers and parents taught me to do and pls teach your children to stand up for themselves. In Morgan or Southee’s world of cricket they can choose and stick to what they believe is right or wrong but do not have the right to take a moral high ground and use words that are derogatory. What’s even more surprising is the fact that people are discussing this and also trying to talk about who is the good and bad person here!" Ashwin wrote on Twitter.

R Ashwin asked his critics to not get confused by people who tell them that "you will be termed a good person if you refuse the run or warn the non-striker".

Ashwin, who plays for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL, said: "To all the ‘Cricket is a gentleman’s game’ fans in the house': There are millions of cricketers with several thought processes that play this great game to make it their careers, teach them that an extra run taken due to a poor throw aimed to get you out can make your career and an extra yard stolen by the non-striker can break your career."

He went on to add, "Do not confuse them by telling them that you will be termed a good person if you refuse the run or warn the non-striker, because all these people who are terming you good or bad have already made a living or they are doing what it takes to be successful elsewhere."