Brad Hogg Backs Suryakumar Yadav To Bat At No.4 In The T20I Series Against England

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has recently said that Suryakumar Yadav should be sent to bat at number four ahead of Shreyas Iyer in the T20I series. The first T20I between India and England is scheduled to take place at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Friday evening.

The five-match T20I series will indeed be a special occasion for Surya as he had earned a maiden India call-up when the squad was announced for the upcoming series last month.

'He's got to play in at No.4'

It so happened that one of the passionate cricket fans had asked Hogg whether he wanted Suryakumar Yadav to be selected ahead of Shreyas Iyer in the T20I series to which the veteran chinaman bowler replied by saying that Surya has got to bat at No.4.

"He most certainly should. He made more fifties than Shreyas Iyer last year in the IPL and he is more aggressive. He had a better strike rate. Also, he is a little bit more adventurous. He can hit the boundaries 360 degrees. He can play the cover-drives, the on-drives, the pulls, and cuts but I like the way he uses his feet and plays the sweep against the spin but also the ramp shots on both the leg and off sides to the quicks. A very hard man to bowl to and if he plays like that at the international level, you are going to put the pressure back on the bowlers and make it easier for his partner at the other end and the batsmen who follow", said Hogg while interacting on his official YouTube channel. READ | Suryakumar Yadav hints at India debut ahead of 1st T20I against England

'Iyer for me is a little bit too one-dimensional'

"Whereas, Iyer for me is a little bit too one-dimensional. He is easy to bowl at and adds pressure in the middle-order and needs someone who is adventurous and inventive. So, get Suryakumar in there. Shreyas Iyer, I am sorry about that. You have had a wonderful start to your international career. You deserved the opportunity but, I just think you need that difference or that point of difference at international cricket, and Suryakumar's got that", the two-time World Cup winner added.



