Brad Hogg Believes THIS Player Should Replace Out-of-form Cheteshwar Pujara In 2nd Test

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg believes Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav may be a viable replacement for an out-of-form Cheteshwar Pujara at the number three position. Suryakumar Yadav might come in handy for India in the middle-order, according to Hogg, who spoke on his own YouTube channel. Pujara hasn't been able to deliver with the bat for quite some time now. Hogg believes that given Yadav's knack for the game, he might easily neutralize the threat posed by England bowlers Ollie Robinson and Sam Curran, who are both relatively inexperienced compared to James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

In his last five Test innings, Pujara has scored 17, 8, 15, 4 & 12 not-out at a dismal average of just 14. Pujara's last Test century had come against Australia in January 2019, where he scored 193 runs in Sydney to help India win their first Test series down under. Pujara had scored three centuries on the tour. He has since scored multiple half-centuries but hasn't been able to convert them into big scores.

Suryakumar Yadav rewarded with Test call up

Suryakumar Yadav was included in India's Test squad after the Virat Kohli-lead side had to deal with multiple injuries inside the camp. Yadav and Prithvi Shaw were brought in from Sri Lanka to replace Shubman Gill and Washington Sundar in the squad. Both players performed exceptionally well in the limited-overs series against the Lankans in July. Given India's domination in the first Test match, Yadav and Shaw are less likely to get an opportunity to play in the second game as Kohli has already hinted at playing the same combination as Trent Bridge, except for one or two changes depending on the track.

The first Test match between India and England ended in a draw as the last day was washed out due to rain. India needed 157 runs on Day 5 to win while England needed 9 wickets to turn the game in their favour. India was batting at 52/1 when the play was called off on Day 4. India and England will now move to London to play their second Test match at Lord's starting August 12.

Image: PTI

