Brad Hogg Explains What Transpired After His Solitary Win Over Sachin Tendulkar

Many bowlers have talked about having the privilege to bowl at cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar during his illustrious 24-year cricketing career and now, an Australian spinner has come forward to share his experiences of his on-field battle against Tendulkar and no it is not spin legend Shane Warne but Warnie's team-mate Brad Hogg.

Meanwhile, Brad Hogg has also revealed what Sachin Tendulkar had told him while signing an autograph on the same cricket ball that was bowled by Hoggy to dismiss the latter.

Brad Hogg on his battle against Sachin Tendulkar

"I think it was a tactic from India as well because I knew there was no Shane Warne or Stuart MacGill. If you're going to look at a weak link from that particular team, especially in the bowling department, it was going to be me. And that put a little bit of pressure on me. There was a moment when (Adam) Gilchrist, and, (Ricky) Ponting actually came up and asked me to bowl the wrong ones to him. They said what if we keep bowling the wrong ones to leg stump and try to use the minimal footmark outside and try and bamboozle to tie him up. I said 'look I am not comfortable with that. I want to keep bowling my leggies. To bowl wrong ones all the time ball after the ball is quite difficult to keep that consistency on. So, I pulled out of that and I just tried to bowl a little bit quicker and a little bit tighter, and hopefully, I could slow the run-rate down", said Brad Hogg while interacting with former English pacer Steve Harmison on the latter's YouTube channel Test of Time'.

"But he was a test, Sachin Tendulkar. I only got him once in my career. Got him to sign it (match-ball). Never happened again and never did (Hogg could never dismiss Sachin thereafter). He just made sure in that Test series that it was never gonna happen again and he just wanted to show his authority again then", the veteran spinner added.

"I think that is what separates a great batsman from the not-so-great batsmen at Test level", the two-time World Cup winner added.



