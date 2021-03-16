Brad Hogg Leaves Fans In A Fix By Picking Ishan-Rohit As Openers For 3rd T20I Against Eng

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg expects Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma to open the innings for Team India in the third T20I against England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Rohit was rested for the first two matches. In his absence, KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan had opened the innings for the Men In Blue in the first game, whereas, Dhawan was benched in the following game as Rahul found an opening partner in debutant Ishan Kishan.

'The game has changed': Aakash Chopra

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the two-time World Cup winner wrote that Ishan Kishan has to open with Rohit Sharma as the game has changed. Giving further clarification on the same, the veteran chinaman bowler wrote a team needs that kind of an aggressive opener at the top.

Hogg's tweet evoked mixed reactions from the cricket fans on social media. While some were on the same page, there were others who were just not convinced of his opinion. Here's what they had to say.

well said !! — ROSHAN ISSAC PAUL (@roshanp23) March 16, 2021

I agree, especially in T20s, that's where England has been good for last couple of years. — Keerti Ojha (@a357d6447e6642e) March 16, 2021

Absolutely spot on. — Supreme soulðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@supreme_soul01) March 16, 2021

Unfair for KL. He was INDIA's 1st choice opener. #INDvENG — Atul Baral ðŸ‡³ðŸ‡µ (@Baral_Atul33) March 16, 2021

But Rahul averages 45 and strikes at 145, has a couple of T20I hundreds too. — Elixir Of Azazel (@vyatikram188) March 16, 2021

Rahul has been much better in t20s. I'm afraid if someone has to sit out it should be rohit — Donjon (@Donjon10729665) March 16, 2021

KL Rahul is the best Indian T-20 batter right now and you want him to exclude from playing XI? If you are doing it just because he failed in 2 matches then weren't gonna build team for T-20 WC? What if tomorrow Ishan, Pant, Pandya fail in consecutive games will you sit them out? — Kamlesh (@KamleshBharti12) March 16, 2021

Coming back to Kishan, the youngster had a dream start to his international cricketing career as he scored a match-winning half-century on Sunday night. The southpaw's impactful knock of a 32-ball 56 included five boundaries and four maximums at a strike rate of 175.

Who will gain the upper hand in the third T20I?

After England had drawn first blood in the series opener last Friday with an eight-wicket win, a determined Indian team staged a remarkable comeback by registering a seven-wicket win two days later to level the five-match series 1-1. The focus now shifts towards the third T20I as both teams look to gain the upper hand by taking the lead in the ongoing series.