Brad Hogg Leaves Fans In A Fix By Picking Ishan-Rohit As Openers For 3rd T20I Against Eng

Brad Hogg has said that youngster Ishan Kishan and limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma should open the innings for India in the 3rd T20I against England

Brad Hogg

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg expects Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma to open the innings for Team India in the third T20I against England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. 

Rohit was rested for the first two matches. In his absence, KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan had opened the innings for the Men In Blue in the first game, whereas, Dhawan was benched in the following game as Rahul found an opening partner in debutant Ishan Kishan.

'The game has changed': Aakash Chopra

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the two-time World Cup winner wrote that Ishan Kishan has to open with Rohit Sharma as the game has changed. Giving further clarification on the same, the veteran chinaman bowler wrote a team needs that kind of an aggressive opener at the top.

Hogg's tweet evoked mixed reactions from the cricket fans on social media. While some were on the same page, there were others who were just not convinced of his opinion. Here's what they had to say.

Coming back to Kishan, the youngster had a dream start to his international cricketing career as he scored a match-winning half-century on Sunday night. The southpaw's impactful knock of a 32-ball 56 included five boundaries and four maximums at a strike rate of 175.

Who will gain the upper hand in the third T20I?

After England had drawn first blood in the series opener last Friday with an eight-wicket win, a determined Indian team staged a remarkable comeback by registering a seven-wicket win two days later to level the five-match series 1-1. The focus now shifts towards the third T20I as both teams look to gain the upper hand by taking the lead in the ongoing series. 

 

