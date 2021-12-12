Brad Hogg Opines On Virat Kohli's Removal As The ODI Captain; Calls It A 'good Move'

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg believes that the decision by BCCI to relieve Virat Kohli from captaincy can prove to be a boon as it will take pressure off the batter and help him improve his performances with the bat.

"I think this is a good move. Kohli should just embrace it and relax about the whole situation and should concentrate on captaining the Test team. So basically, you’ve got Rohit Sharma just concentrating on the team he wants in white-ball cricket and Virat Kohli focusing on Test cricket. It takes a lot of pressure off you. The media hype off the field all of a sudden relaxes and Virat Kohli’s only got to worry about the Test environment", Brad Hogg said while speaking on his YouTube channel.

The veteran Australia spinner also added that this will only help Virat Kohli who has been under immense pressure in the recent years and has also failed to perform with the bat in the last couple of years. “Whereas Rohit Sharma has only got to worry about the white-ball environment plus all the sponsorship and other commitments off the field. I think this is going to be better for Virat Kohli. It is going to improve his performances which have slightly dropped off slightly in the last couple of years when he’s been under pressure while captaining all three teams. I think it’s a blessing in disguise", stated Brad Hogg.

Brad Hogg says Team India has potential to dominate world cricket

Brad Hogg also added that he feels that Team India have an all-round squad that has the potential to dominate world cricket at least for the next five year “I just hope when they go on their next tour, that change room is not separated by this little slight division between these two particular players. Both of them have to embrace it, get in that changing room, and take Indian cricket forward. That’s because Indian cricket right now, with the talent they’ve got in batting and bowling should dominate world cricket over the next five years at least,” Brad Hogg concluded.

Image: PTI/ Brad Hogg Instagram