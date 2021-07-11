Brad Hogg Picks Team India's Playing XI For T20 World Cup, Snubs THIS Senior Player

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg has picked his Team India playing XI for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the UAE. Hogg picked Indian skipper Virat Kohli to open the batting alongside regular Rohit Sharma, snubbing left-handed batsman Shikhar Dhawan from his list. Hogg defended his exclusion of Dhawan by saying that India would need some attacking players in the middle-over and for they need to push Kohli up the order. Hogg named Suryakumar Yadav as his pick for the number three spot in the line-up, citing his impressive debut against England earlier this year.

Hogg said KL Rahul would be his go-to guy for the number four spot in Team India's playing XI for the T20 World Cup. Rishabh Pant retained his role as wicketkeeper-batsman in Hogg's list with the suggestion that he be used as a floater who might be elevated up the order if the side loses wickets in the powerplay.

Hogg's all-rounders and bowling options

Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja were chosen as Hogg's bowling all-rounders, who can also be explosive options with the bat. In terms of bowlers, Hogg stated that if Kuldeep Yadav performs well in the forthcoming Sri Lanka series, he will be given a shot merely because he is a left-arm spinner. Otherwise, he believes Chahal is the best candidate for the part.

Hogg picked Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Jasprit Bumrah as his fast bowling options. Hogg stated that he chose Shardul because of his ability to bat if necessary.

Brad Hogg’s XI: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

The T20 World Cup, which was originally scheduled to be held in India later this year, has now been moved to the UAE due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The tournament will begin soon after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League in October.

