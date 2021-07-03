Brad Hogg Picks THIS Youngster As Cheteshwar Pujara's Replacement For England Test Series

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has named a player who can replace Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara in the upcoming five-match Test series starting August 4.

Giving further clarification on the same, Hogg has opined that it is youngster Prithvi Shaw who should be roped in as Pujara's replacement as the former is more suited there than opening.

Brad Hogg explains why Prithvi Shaw can replace Cheteshwar Pujara

It so happened that a passionate cricket fan on Twitter had asked the veteran spinner whether KL Rahul is the right person to replace Cheteshwar Pujara in the upcoming England Test series to which the two-time World Cup winner replied by saying that if anyone was going to replace Pujara it would be Prithvi Shaw.

Furthermore, the cricketer-turned-cricket pundit added he reckons that Shaw is more suited there than opening and that the 2018 ICC U-19 World Cup-winning skipper has a lot of talent and a long future. At the same time, Hogg also added that while Prithvi Shaw is not in the tour group but is a wild card choice.

If anyone was going to replace Pujara it would be Prithvi Shaw. Feel he is more suited there than opening. Has a lot of talent and long future. He is not in the tour group but a wild card choice. #EngvIND https://t.co/8wEF82aq1A — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) July 2, 2021



India's Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara has been instrumental in guiding team India to several monumental victories with his gritty batting knocks. Known for countering formidable bowling attacks with his astute defence, the right-hander has emerged to be an integral part of the Virat Kohli-led side in red-ball cricket. However, the player came under the scanner after failing to make an impact in the recently concluded World Test Championship Final against New Zealand at Southampton. It made several fans of the game question his approach.

The Gujarat cricketer was expected to play a major role in the World Test Championship Final for team India. However, the Saurashtra batsman was sent packing cheaply in both the innings by the Kiwi pacers. Soon after his twin failures, a number of fans raised questions over his ordinary strike rate. Moreover, speculations are also rife that the batsman could also not be an automatic selection for the upcoming five-match Test series against England.