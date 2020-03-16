Brad Hogg Reveals Why IPL Is A Class Apart Compared To Other Franchise Leagues

Brad Hogg mentioned what separated the India Premier League (IPL) from other leagues when a fan had asked him whether the global franchise league is losing its charm. The 13th edition of the IPL which was supposed to get underway from March 29 has now been postponed to April 15 due to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) which has spread its tentacles all over the world. Meanwhile, Hogg himself has played a few seasons of IPL where he has represented teams like Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders.

READ: Here's why Brad Hogg reckons India-Pakistan series is 'most anticipated' event

'IPL is different': Brad Hogg

During a recent Question & Answer session with fans on social media, a passionate fan had asked Hogg whether he reckoned that the IPL is losing its charm as is getting way too long and that at times it is boring. He then wondered whether the T20 leagues should only be played for a duration of one month to which the two-time World Cup winner replied agreed with the fan and wrote that short tournaments for franchise T20 cricket is the way to go and he reckons that the IPL is different with the population of India putting it in a different position to others due to which it can afford to be longer as it gets more interest than some of the international series India play.

Agreed. Short tournaments for Franchise T20 cricket is the way to go. I feel the IPL is different with the population of India putting it in a different position to others, it can afford to be longer as it gets more interest than some of the international series India play. https://t.co/IfNDq336z7 — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) March 15, 2020

READ: 'Congrats Captain': Fans wish Jaydev Unadkat as he announces engagement

'Most anticipated event': Brad Hogg

During the same Q&A session, a fan had asked Hogg what he reckoned about the International Cricket Council (ICC)'s role about encouraging India and Pakistan series as it has been so long to see the arch-rivals face in a series to which the veteran Australian spinner replied that everything should be done to facilitate such a series as it is a game of cricket against two teams who have absolute love and passion for the game. The former Aussie wrist-spinner then termed it as the most anticipated event in sport as over a billion fans would be glued to it.

I think everything should be done to facilitate such a series. It's a game of cricket against two teams who have absolute love and passion for the game. It is the most anticipated event in sport. Over a billion fans would be glued to it. #Cricket #hoggytime https://t.co/IRYLCfzAX3 — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) March 16, 2020

READ: Coronavirus pandemic: Aaron Finch, David Warner question Australian authorities on issue

READ: Coronavirus pandemic: R Ashwin claims Chennai still alien with 'social distancing' concept