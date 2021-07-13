Brad Hogg Sets 'vocal For Local' Mantra For RCB Ahead Of Mega Auction; Unsure On ABD

Australia's former chinaman spinner Brad Hogg has picked four players that the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) should retain in the upcoming mega-auction. As per reports, the BCCI officials are busy in formulating the blueprint of the mega-auctions which is slated to take place at the end of this year before the IPL 2022 starts. Reportedly, the BCCI has decided to let the franchise retain their four players i.e. three Indian players and One overseas player or two Indian players and two overseas players. Following that people on social media and cricket experts have started their prediction games on which franchise will retain which player.

Brad Hogg's pick for RCB ahead of mega-auction

Replying to a fan's query on which four players RCB should retain, Brad Hogg named Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Mohammed Siraj. Notably, Hogg left out RCB's stalwart AB de Villiers who has been outstanding over the years for the RCB. Choosing all Indians into his retention list, Brad Hogg wrote 'keeping local vitals'.

On leaving out AB de Villiers, Hogg opined that he would find out how long the South African's stalwart will play, as he has named the 4 players keeping '4 year window to invest' in mind. On Kyle Jamieson who impressed everyone in the recent IPL and was also the man of the match in the WTC Final, Hogg wrote that the Kiwi all-rounder will also fetch everyone's attention, however, investing in overseas players is too risky.

4 year window to invest in players.

Kohli

Siraj

Chahal

Padikkal

Keeping locals vital.

I would find out on how long AB De Villiers wants to play to before I make the final decision. Jamieson would be looked out to. Overseas player investment to risky today though. https://t.co/z5bycmioie — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) July 12, 2021

'MS Dhoni might say himself not to retain him'- Aakash Chopra

Earlier, cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra on his YouTube channel guesstimating the list of players who might be retained said that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be retaining skipper MS Dhoni at first. However, the commentator also said that MS Dhoni might himself say not to retain him to the CSK franchise. "Chennai Super Kings will have MS Dhoni at the first number of course and they will do that as well. But if you ask Dhoni, he might himself say why they are retaining him because he may not be there for three years and why they want to block so much money on him. But then, that's how it is going to be. CSK and MS Dhoni are pretty much one and the same thing."

(Image Credits: IPLT20.COM/Brad_Hogg/Twitter)