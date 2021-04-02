Brad Hogg Suggests Batting Position For Delhi's Skipper Rishabh Pant Ahead Of IPL 2021

With less than a week to go when the IPL 2021 begins, cricketing experts are bracing themselves and coming up with their own suggestions and tactics to the teams. Australia's former chinaman spinner Brad Hogg is quite impressed with the Delhi franchise ever since they have named India's wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh pant as their captain. Recently, Brad Hogg shared his thinking on RIshabh Pant as a captain on his Twitter handle. The former Australian spinner expressed that seeing Pant doing the role of a leader will be indeed entertaining and exciting. Hogg also expressed that Pant will do a great job for the Delhi team in the IPL 2021.

Following this, people on social media started asking Hogg about their thoughts on the ideal batting position for Pant as he is in the form of his life. Many suggested that Pant should bat at number 3, others also suggested that he should open the inning in IPL 2021. However, Brad Hogg soon responded to this and said that Pant should be left at number 4 which is his usual batting position.

Pant 'best man' for the job- Shreyas Iyer

Rishabh Pant was recently given the role of captainship for the Delhi franchise in the IPL 2021 after Shreyas Iyer was ruled out due to a shoulder injury. Shreyas Iyer dislocated his shoulder during the first one-day in the India-England series. After Pant was selected as the captain of Delhi, he said, "Delhi is where I grew up, and where my IPL journey began six years ago. To lead this team one day is a dream I've always harboured. And today, as that dream comes true, I feel humbled. I am truly grateful, especially to our team owners, who considered me capable enough for this role. With an amazing coaching staff and a plethora of accomplished seniors around me, I can't wait to give my absolute best," said Pant. Shreyas Iyer too supported this decision and said that Pant was the 'best man' for the job.

The Rishabh Pant-led side will open their campaign on April 10 as they take on three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. They are scheduled to play three matches in Mumbai, two in Chennai, four at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and five at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

(Image Credits: brad_hogg/Instagram/PTI)