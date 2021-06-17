Brad Hogg Takes His Pick Between Jadeja And Ashwin Should Rain Intervene In WTC Final 2021

The anticipation increases with each passing day as the inaugural World Test Championship Final between India and New Zealand inches closer. The two formidable lineups will clash for the top prize in an exhilarating five-day clash. A number of cricket pundits have shared their preferred players for the contest, and former Australian spinner Brad Hogg is the latest one to join the bandwagon with his suggestion for Team India.

Brad Hogg prefers Ravindra Jadeja over R Ashwin in India's playing XI

The Indian think tank has plenty of options to choose from for the ultimate contest. While it remains to be seen if Virat Kohli and co. take the field with three seamers and two spinners, or they leave out a spinner in favour of a fast bowler. The team combination is likely to be altered based on the wicket and weather at Southampton. Ex-Aussie cricketer Brad Hogg recently revealed the bowling combination he prefers for India, considering the conditions.

The left-arm spinner took to his social media accounts to point out that he would rather prefer Ravindra Jadeja over R Ashwin is there is a prediction of rain. Moreover, instead of picking a second spinner, he stated that he would have four fast bowlers in the lineup. Both Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin have showcased exemplary form in the longer format lately, and it will be a tough task for the team management to leave out either of the two, given their potential to contribute with both bat and ball.

With weather 4 quicks and Jadeja. https://t.co/IZeg1MIBg1 — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) June 17, 2021

While Hogg picked Ravindra Jadeja over R Ashwin, India's cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar seems to have a contrasting opinion. The former cricketer had earlier revealed that he would pick R Ashwin as the sole spinner in the playing XI. However, the analyst received flak from several quarters for leaving out Ravindra Jadeja.

India vs New Zealand WTC Final dates

The India vs New Zealand WTC Final will be played from June 18-22 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. A Reserve Day (June 23) has been set to ensure five full days of play. The Reserve Day will only be used if lost playing time cannot be recovered through the normal provisions of making up lost time each day. Notably, there will be no additional day’s play if a positive result is not achieved after five full days of play and the match will be declared a draw in such a scenario.

India squad for WTC Final

Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha, Umesh Yadav.

Image source: AP / PTI / Brad Hogg Instagram