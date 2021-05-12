BRD Vs BCC Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News, ECS T10 Prague Match Preview

The Brno Raiders will take on the Bohemian Cricket Club in the 37th match of the FanCode ECS T10 Prague. The match is set to begin at 12:30 PM IST (9:00 AM local time) from the Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague, the Czech Republic on May 13, 2021. Here is our BRD vs BCC Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

Prague Spartans Mobilizers snatch victory from jaws of defeat against Bohemian climbing up to third spot.



FanCode ECS T10 Prague: BRD vs BCC preview

The bottom two teams of the FanCode ECS T10 Prague 2021 - the Brno Raiders and the Bohemian Cricket Club - will go head to head on Thursday, May 12. Currently in 4th place in the Group A table, the Brno Raiders have managed just two wins from their five matches so far and look unlikely to make it to the next round of the tournament. Their last match ended with a 25-run loss. Meanwhile, in last (5th) place in Group A, the Bohemian Cricket Club remain winless after four games and will look to finally get some points to their name as they take on the Raiders.

BRD vs BCC player record

With 81 runs from seven matches, Javed Iqbal is the highest scorer for Bohemian CC. Saurabh Kakaria remains the bowler of choice for the side, with 9 wickets in the tournament so far. Suresh Ramaro - three wickets from four games - is the best bowler for the Brno Raiders while Sureshkumar Nagaraj is the best batsman.

BRD vs BCC: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

So far at the tournament, the pitch has been a balanced one, with equal amounts on offer for batsmen and bowlers, making for some close games. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and set a good total for their opponents. Accuweather predicts heavy rainfall almost consistently throughout the day in Prague. This means that we may see a considerably shortened match. The temperature will be 11°C, with humidity at 92% and a cloud cover of 100%, making conditions suitable for pace bowlers.

Average first innings score: 100 (last five matches)

Record of chasing teams: Won – 2/5

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.

BRD vs BCC Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

BRD: Aamir Husain, Sureshkumar Nagaraj, Ashish Matta, Muhammad Ansar, Suresh Ramaro, Arunkumar Vasudevan, Ajinkya Dhamdhere, Raghvendra Singh, Naveen Joseph, Kushal Mishra, Hari Krishna Pitta

BCC: Saqlain Saqib Mukhtar, Javed Iqbal, Zahid Mahood, Muhammad Zubair, Pratap R Jagtap, Muhammad Nabeel, Imran Ul Haq, Ali Waqar, Ravindra Singh Bist, Waseem Sardar Khan, Saurabh Kakaria

BRD vs BCC best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Saqlain Mukhtar

Vice-Captain – Saurabh Kakaria

Saqlain Mukhtar and Saurabh Kakaria will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

BRD vs BCC Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Sureshkumar Nagaraj

Batsmen – Zahid Mahmood, Ashish Matta, Saqlain Mukhtar, Aamir Husain

All-Rounders – Javed Iqbal, Ravindra Singh Bist

Bowlers – Ali Waqar, Waseem Sardar Khan, Saurabh Kakaria, Suresh Ramaro

BRD vs BCC Dream11 Prediction

According to our BRD vs BCC Dream11 prediction, Bohemian CC are likely to edge past the Brno Raiders and win this match.

Note: The BRD vs BCC player record and as a result, the BRD vs BCC best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BRD vs BCC Dream11 team and BRD vs BCC prediction do not guarantee positive results.

