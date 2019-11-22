BRD Vs DEL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Squads And Other Match News

Baroda take on Delhi in the Super League Group A match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The match is set to be played at the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat. The match commences at 2:30 PM (IST) on Friday.

BRD vs DEL Dream11 Preview

Delhi won the opening game of the Super League after defeating Maharashtra on Thursday. Maharashtra were bowled out for a paltry 90, winning the game by 77 runs. Baroda would look to continue their good form after registering a win against Rajasthan. Baroda defender their score of 201, winning the game by 15 runs.

BRD vs DEL Dream11 Injury and Availability News:

All players are available.

BRD vs DEL Dream11 Probable Playing XIs

BRD: Vishnu Solanki, Swapnil Singh, Rishi Arothe, Lukman Meriwala, Krunal Pandya, Kedar Devdhar, Deepak Hooda, Aditya Waghmode, Yusuf Pathan, Atit Sheth, Ninad Rathva

Vishnu Solanki, Swapnil Singh, Rishi Arothe, Lukman Meriwala, Krunal Pandya, Kedar Devdhar, Deepak Hooda, Aditya Waghmode, Yusuf Pathan, Atit Sheth, Ninad Rathva DEL: Hiten Dalal, Himmat Singh, Anuj Rawat, Nitish Rana, Dhruv Shorey, Pranshu Vijayran, Suboth Bhati, Varun Sood, Simarjeet Singh, Lalit Yadav, Pawan Negi.

BRD vs DEL Dream11 Picks

Kedar Devdhar and Aditya Waghmode have been in stellar form for Baroda in recent games. Rishi Arothe and Lukman Meriwala have also been crucial wicket-takers with the ball. All-rounders Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya are also potential Dream11 picks. For Delhi, Nitish Rana and Hiten Dalal have scored the bulk of the runs. Pawan Negi and Lalit Yadav have been amongst the wickets as well. Wicketkeeper Anuj Rawat and Dhruv Shorey are also good Dream11 points.

BRD vs DEL Dream11 Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Aditya Waghmode, Nitish Rana, Krunal Pandya

– Aditya Waghmode, Nitish Rana, Krunal Pandya Vice-Captain –Deepak Hooda, Anuj Rawat, Kedar Devdhar

–Deepak Hooda, Anuj Rawat, Kedar Devdhar Krunal Pandya and Nitish Rana will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

BRD vs DEL Dream11 Team

Keeper – Anuj Rawat, Kedar Devdhar

– Anuj Rawat, Kedar Devdhar Batters – Aditya Waghmode, Himmat Singh, Hiten Dalal

– Aditya Waghmode, Himmat Singh, Hiten Dalal All-Rounders - Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Simarjeet Singh

- Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Simarjeet Singh Bowlers – Lukman Meriwala, Pawan Negi, Rishi Arothe

BRD vs DEL Dream11 Prediction

Delhi are likely to defeat Baroda.

