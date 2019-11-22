BRD Vs DEL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Squads And Other Match News

Baroda take on Delhi in the Super League Group A match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The match is set to be played at the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat. The match commences at 2:30 PM (IST) on Friday.
Delhi won the opening game of the Super League after defeating Maharashtra on Thursday. Maharashtra were bowled out for a paltry 90, winning the game by 77 runs. Baroda would look to continue their good form after registering a win against Rajasthan. Baroda defender their score of 201, winning the game by 15 runs.
Kedar Devdhar and Aditya Waghmode have been in stellar form for Baroda in recent games. Rishi Arothe and Lukman Meriwala have also been crucial wicket-takers with the ball. All-rounders Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya are also potential Dream11 picks. For Delhi, Nitish Rana and Hiten Dalal have scored the bulk of the runs. Pawan Negi and Lalit Yadav have been amongst the wickets as well. Wicketkeeper Anuj Rawat and Dhruv Shorey are also good Dream11 points.
