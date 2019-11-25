BRD Vs HAR Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And More Match Details

Baroda will take on Haryana in Super League, Group 'A' match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019-20 on Monday, November 25 at CB Patel International Cricket Stadium, Surat. The match will commence at 1:30 PM (IST).

Baroda won the first two matches in the Super League and were on their way to the top of the table before they were thrashed by Maharashtra in their third match by 67 runs. It was not just the loss that was worrying but the manner in which they lost. They will look to turn things around and get back to winning ways.

On the other hand, Haryana is at the top of the table with eight points as they have won two out of the two games they have played so far. They have a better net run rate (NRR), which is why they are at the top ahead of Baroda. Their first win in the Super League came against Rajasthan by four wickets and they went on to beat Delhi by 30 runs in their second game.

BRD vs HAR Dream11 teams

Baroda Squad

Kedar Devdhar (Captain), Yusuf Pathan, Aditya Waghmode, Lukman Meriwala, Vishnu Solanki, Rishi Arothe, Deepak Hooda, Atit Sheth, Babashafi Pathan, Abhijit Karambelkar, Swapnil Singh, Krunal Pandya, Ninad Rathva, Viraj Bhosale, Parth Kohli

Haryana Squad

Amit Mishra (Captain), Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ashish Hooda, Rahul Tewatia, Himanshu Rana, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rohit Parmod Sharma, Pramod Chandila, Guntashveer Singh, Shivam Chauhan, Prashant Kumar, Arun Chaprana, Treyaksh Bali, Ankit Kumar, Ravi Balhara, Sumit Kumar, Yashu Sharma, Jitesh Saroha, Vipin Kumar

BRD vs HAR Dream11 prediction

Wicket-keeper: Kedar Devdhar (Captain)

Batsmen: Vishnu Solanki, Aditya Waghmode, Yusuf Pathan, Shivam Chauhan

Bowlers: Amit Mishra, Yuzvendra Chahal (Vice-Captain), Rishi Arothe, Lukman Meriwala

All-rounders: Krunal Pandya, Jayant Yadav

Haryana are most likely to win this game and extend their run at the top of the table.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

