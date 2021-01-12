BRD Vs HIM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Preview

Baroda will lock horns with Himachal Pradesh in an Elite Group C match at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The BRD vs HIM live match is scheduled to begin at 12:00 PM IST from the Reliance Stadium, Baroda on January 12, 2021. Here is our BRD vs HIM Dream11 prediction, BRD vs HIM Dream11 team and BRD vs HIM Dream11 top picks.

BRD vs HIM live match preview

Domestic cricket has finally resumed with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in India after a COVID-19 enforced break. The nation's top domestic stars will battle it out in the high-octane cricket competition. The players now have a platform to prove their mettle ahead of the upcoming IPL auctions. Both Baroda and Himachal Pradesh have a stellar line-up and will be keen to make the most of it.

ALSO READ | HRN W Vs KNI W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, T20 Nippon Cup Final Match Preview

All-rounder Krunal Pandya will lead the Baroda side, whereas Rishi Dhawan is the captain of the Himachal Pradesh team. After having claimed crucial victories in both their respective opening contests, both teams will be looking to put up a strong show in the upcoming fixture as well. An enthralling encounter between the two sides is on the cards.

BRD vs HIM squads

Baroda: Krunal Pandya, Kedar Devdhar, Ninad Rathwa, Smit Patel, Vishnu Solanki, Abhimanyu Rajput, Dhruv Patel, Atit Sheth, Babasafi Pathan, L Meriwala, Mohit Mongia, Bhanu Pania, Kartik Kakade, Chintal Gandhi, Pradeep Yadav, Soyeb Sopariya, Ansh Patel, Parth Kohli, Bhargav Bhatt, Pratik Ghodadra, Pratyush Kumar.

Himachal Pradesh: Amit Kumar, Ekant Sen, Nitin Sharma, Abhimanyu Rana, Kanwar Abhinay Singh, Ankush Bedi, Rishi Dhawan, Pankaj Jaiswal, Prashant Chopra, R Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Dagar, Arpit Guleria, Ayush Jamwal, Akash Vashist.

ALSO READ | Tim Paine Defends Steve Smith Amidst 'cheating' Claims, Says Batsman Was 'shadow Batting'

Top picks for BRD vs HIM playing 11

K Pandya

S Patel

P Jaiswal

R Dhawan

ALSO READ | Steve Smith Set To Lose Lucrative IPL 2021 Contract With Rajasthan After SCG Test Antics?

BRD vs HIM Dream11 team

Keeper – S Patel

Batsmen – A Kumar, R Thakur, V Solanki

All-Rounders – K Pandya (c), P Jaiswal (vc), P Kohli, R Dhawan

Bowlers – D Patel, M Dagar, S Sopariya

ALSO READ | Jasprit Bumrah And SCG Hero Hanuma Vihari Ruled Out Of 4th Test Too After Ravindra Jadeja?

BRD vs HIM match prediction

According to our BRD vs HIM match prediction, Baroda will win this match.

Note: The BRD vs HIM Dream11 prediction and BRD vs HIM Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BRD vs HIM Dream11 team and BRD vs HIM Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Baroda Cricket Association Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.