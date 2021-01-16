BRD Vs MAH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021

Baroda will lock horns with Maharashtra in an Elite Group ‘C’ match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The BRD vs MAH match is scheduled to begin at 12:00 PM IST from the Moti Bagh Stadium, Vadodara on January 16. Here is our BRD vs MAH Dream11 prediction, BRD vs MAH Dream11 team and BRD vs MAH Dream11 top picks.

With a Huge Unbeaten Partnership of 166 runs @kedarjadhavofficial and @naushad1591 sealed the first victory of the season for #teammaharashtra in #syedmushtaqalitrophy while Chasing a huge Total of 193 in 20 Overs.#bccidomestic @BCCIdomestic pic.twitter.com/tqnAMkZqMk — Maharashtra Cricket Association (@MaharashtraCric) January 12, 2021

BRD vs MAH Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Two-time Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy champions, Baroda are right on track to have another shot at the prestigious T20 domestic title this season. The side has remained undefeated in all three of their games in the tournament so far, defeating Uttrakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Chattisgarh comprehensively on their way to the top of the Group C table. With 12 points to their names, the team will be guaranteed a place in the second round if they manage a win today. However, it may not be so easy to do, as the team's captain and rock, Krunal Pandya has left the bubble after the news of the death of his father.

In these circumstances, the mostly untried and inexperienced team will go up against a faltering but experienced Maharashtra side that includes the likes of IPL veterans, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi and Kedar Jadhav. Maharashtra have been struggling and are on the verge of elimination. With just one win from three games, this fixture against Baroda is a must-win for the team and they can be expected to put up a fight today.

BRD vs MAH playing 11 prediction

Baroda - Kedar Devdhar (C), Ninad Rathva, Vishnu Solanki, Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Smit Patel (wk), Bhanu Pania, Atit Sheth, Babashafi Pathan, Lukman Meriwala, Karthik Kakade, Chintal Gandhi

Maharashtra - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi (C), Kedar Jadhav, Naushad Shaikh, Azim Kazi, Nikhil Naik (wk), Manoj Ingale, Shamshuzama Kazi, Satyajeet Bachhav, Divyang Himganekar, Mukesh Choudhary

BRD vs MAH Key Players

Baroda - Kedar Devdhar, Smit Patel, Lukman Meriwala

Maharashtra - Kedar Jadhav, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi

BRD vs MAH Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Nikhil Naik

Batsmen: Smit Patel, Kedar Devdhar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi

Allrounders: Vishnu Solanki, Naushad Shaikh, Kedar Jadhav (C)

Bowlers: Lukman Meriwala, Mukesh Choudhary, Manoj Ingale

BRD vs MAH game prediction

According to our BRD vs MAH match prediction, Maharashtra will win this match.

Note: The BRD vs MAH Dream11 prediction and BRD vs MAH Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BRD vs MAH Dream11 team and BRD vs MAH Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

