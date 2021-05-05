BRD Vs PCK Dream11 Prediction, Team News, ECS T10 Prague 2021 Match 12 Top Fantasy Picks

Brno Raiders host Prague CC Kings in their upcoming FanCode ECS T10 Prague clash on Wednesday, May 5. The 12th match of this ongoing tournament will be played at the Vinor Cricket Ground with the kickoff scheduled for 6:30 PM IST. Let's have a look at the BRD vs PCK Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this encounter.

BRD vs PCK Match Preview

Brno Raiders are all set to start their FanCode ECS T10 Prague journey and will play their first match against Bohemian CC while following it up with a match against Prague CC Kings on the same day. The hosts will be eager to start their campaign on a positive note and pocket three points against a struggling Bohemian CC. If they fail to win their tournament opener, Brno Raiders stand a chance to redeem themselves in their second game of the FanCode ECS T10 Prague against Prague CC Kings on the same day. The hosts will be relying on captain Arunkumar Vasudevan to lead the team towards picking up their first points of the ongoing tournament on Wednesday/

Prague CC Kings started off their FanCode ECS T10 Prague campaign with an astounding seven-wicket victory over Bohemian CC and went on to defeat Prague Spartans Mobilizers by a massive 84-run margin in their second game, the visitors have a great squad quality and been dominant in the ongoing Group A since the start of the tournament. They start the match as favourites and are expected to stop Brno Raiders from pocketing the first points of their campaign.

BRD vs PCK Dream11 team

Captain- S. Wickramsekera or AK. Vasudevan

Vice-Captain- S. Nagaraj or H. Ahmad

BRD vs PCK best team

Wicketkeepers- H. Ahmad, S. Nagaraj

Batsmen- S. Wickramsekera, N. Joseph, A. Ashokan, SR. Sundareswaran

All-Rounders- AK. Vasudevan, K. Mehta

Bowlers- J.S. Rathore, S. Maduranga, R. Singh

BRD vs PCK Dream11 Prediction

Prague CC Kings are expected to register a comprehensive win over Brno Raiders and walk away with two points on Wednesday.

Note: The above BRD vs PCK Dream11 prediction, BRD vs PCK Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BRD vs PCK Dream11 Team and BRD vs PCK Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.