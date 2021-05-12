BRD Vs PSM Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News And Match Preview

Match 35 of the ECS T10 Prague 2021 will be played between Brna Raiders and Prague Spartans Mobilizers at the Vinor Cricket Ground. The match starts at 1:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST) on Wednesday, May 12. Here is our BRD vs PSM Dream11 prediction, BRD vs PSM Dream11 team, BRD vs PSM best team and BRD vs PSM player record.

This is the first of the two matches for Brno Raiders who are struggling to get wins in the tournament. The team is currently rooted to the bottom of the points table and is yet to get their first win. They have played four matches to date and lost all of them so far. Their chance of staying in contention for a place in the knockout stage looks to be almost done and dusted. The team however can try and finish their season with pride by winning their remaining matches in the tournament.

For Prague Spartans Mobilizers, this is the second match of the day after facing Bohemians in their first fixture of the day. In the six matches played so far, they have 2 wins and 4 losses. The team has a chance to challenge for top two spots if they manage to win both matches today. The match looks a mismatch on paper but Brno Raiders, who have nothing to lose, can give Prague Spartans Mobilizers a run for their money in this match.

The condition will be cloudy with no chance of rain coming down before the start of the match. The wind gusts will be around 13 km/h with temperatures hovering around 20 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With chances of showers not coming during the match, it is likely that teams will get to play the full quota of overs, making the BRD vs PSM Dream11 prediction a viable one.

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

The performance from Suresh Ramarao and Sureshkumar Nagaraj with bat and ball has been good but not good enough to take the team to win. The team will be hoping for both these players to deliver a big performance and help the team win their first match. For the Prague Spartans Mobilizers, Vaibhav Naukudkar and Prasad Ramachandran have done well so far in the tournament. The duo will be expected to once again perform well in today's match.

As per our BRD vs PSM Dream11 prediction, PSM will come out on top in this contest.

Note The BRD vs PSM player record and as a result, the BRD vs PSM best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BRD vs PSM Dream11 team and BRD vs PSM Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

