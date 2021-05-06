BRD Vs VCC Dream11 Prediction, Team News, ECS T10 Prague 2021 Match 14 Top Fantasy Picks

Match 14 of the ECS T10 Prague 2021 will be played between Brno Raiders and Vinohrady CC at the Vinor Cricket Ground. The match starts at 11:00 AM local time (2:30 PM IST) on Tuesday, May 4. Here is our BRD vs VCC Dream11 prediction, BRD vs VCC Dream11 team, BRD vs VCC best team and BRD vs VCC player record.

BRD vs VCC match preview

Brno Raiders campaign have not got off to a great start as they lost both their matches in their opening day of the competition. They are currently fourth on the table having lost their matches to Bohemiend by 7 runs and then to Prague CC kings by 7 wickets. This is the second of the day for Raiders who face fellow strugglers Prague Spartans Mobilizers in their first fixture of the day.



Meanwhile, Vinohrady CC are second in Group A with 2 wins and 1 loss from three matches and will be eyeing for third win by beating strugglers Brno Raiders. The team defeated Bohemians in their first fixture 7 wickets, before crushing Prague Spartans Mobilizers by 81 runs in their next match The only loss for the team came versus Bohemians by 6 runs. This should be an interesting match should Brno Raiders play their A-game.

BRD vs VCC weather report

The condition will be partly sunny during the match with no chances of rain coming down. The wind gusts will be around 26 km/h with temperatures hovering around 9 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of showers coming down during the match, teams will be able to play the full quota of overs, making the VCC vs BCC Dream11 prediction a viable one.

BRD vs VCC pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

BRD vs VCC player record

For Vinohrady CC, Frederick Heydenrych and skipper Siddarth Goud played well so far in the tournament. Both players will be expected to continue their fine start and also be among runs in the fixture. For Brna Raiders, Ashish Matta has been the only shining star in two matches and he will look to continue his fine form in both matches.

BRD vs VCC Dream11 team

BRD vs VCC Dream11 prediction

As per our BRD vs VCC Dream11 prediction, VCC will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The BRD vs VCC player record and as a result, the BRD vs VCC best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BRD vs VCC Dream11 team and BRD vs VCC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: European Cricket / YouTube

