BRE Vs CIV Dream11 Team, Prediction, Team News, ECS T10 Brescia 2021 Match Preview

Brescia CC are all set to face Cividate in Match 1 of the ECS T10 Brescia 2021. The BRE vs CIV match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 PM IST from the JCC Brescia Cricket Ground on Monday, April 12, 2021. Here is our BRE vs CIV Dream11 prediction, BRE vs CIV Dream11 team and BRE vs CIV playing 11. The BRE vs CIV live streaming will be available on FanCode.

Brescia CC failed to win ECS T10 Rome last year despite winning three of their four matches. They completed a historic treble of T20, Coppa Italia and Supercoppa but lost in the semi-finals of T10 competition. They will be looking to put all that behind and will be aiming for ECS T10 Brescia title, with all their core players retained.

Cividate, on the other hand, are newcomers to the ECS T10 Brescia and will aim to start their campaign on a positive note. Speaking about the tournament, five top Italian sides, Brescia CC, Cividate, Janjua Brescia, Jinnah Brescia and Pak Lions Ghedi feature over six days in 24 scintillating T10 matches

BRE : Atta Ullah, Babar Hussain, Imad Khan, Naveed Chaudhary, Qulb Sajjad, Ranjah Hammad, Rizwan Muhammad, Ali Raza, Aliraza Qaisar, Basharat Ali, Faisal Shah, Muhammad Iqbal.

CIV : Ali Sikandar, Farhan Javaid, Usman Talib, Waleed Sikandar, Yaqub Iqbal, Amir Nadeem, Iftikhar Armaghan, Muhammad Arslan, Ramzan Shabbir, Rashid Umar, Arslan Sabir.

Bashrat Ali is the all-time top wicket-taker for Brescia and will be looking to make an impact in the tournament as well. Babar Hussain was the leading run-scorer for Brescia CC in ECS Rome tournament back in September 2020 and will look to continue his good form after a long break.

As per our BRE vs CIV Dream11 prediction, BRE will come out on top in this contest.

