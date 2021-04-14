BRE Vs JIB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Brescia 2021 Match Preview

Match 12 of the ECS T10 Brescia 2021 will be played between Brescia CC and Jinnah Brescia at the Brescia Cricket Ground. The match starts at 3:00 PM local time (6:30 PM IST) on Wednesday, April 14. Here is our BRE vs JIB Dream11 prediction, BRE vs JIB Dream11 team and BRE vs JIB player record.

BRE vs JIB match preview

Brescia are currently at top of the points table and will look to keep hold of that position by winning the derby clash versus Jinnah Brescia. They have so far three wins under their name and all of them have been comfortable ones. Their previous match was versus Janjua Brescia, which they won by 46 runs. They will look to carry on the winning momentum in the upcoming match.

Jinnah Brescia on the other hand, are second on the points table and will challenge for top spot by winning this match. The last two matches was versus Pak Lions Ghedi which they won quite comfortably without much difficulty. They will look to continue their fantastic performance by winning match versus the in-form Brescia. This should be a good contest to watch

BRE vs JIB weather report

The condition will be sunny with no rain interruption during the match. The temperature will be at 31% with temperatures hovering around 13 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of rain during the match, fans and teams will get a chance to play and watch the entire match.

BRE vs JIB pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total onboard.

BRE vs JIB player record

Imad Khan had looked good with the bat and will look to continue his fine form with the bat in the upcoming match versus Jinnah Brescia. For Jinnah Brescia, Hassan Ahmad has been performing really well and will look to continue to do so to help the team challenge for the top spot in the competition, making him a must to have in the BRE vs JIB Dream11 team.

BRE vs JIB Dream11 team

BRE vs JIB Dream11 prediction

As per our BRE vs JIB Dream11 prediction, BRE will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The BRE vs JIB player record and as a result, the BRE vs JIB best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BRE vs JIB player record and BRE vs JIB Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: FanCode

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.