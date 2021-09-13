Brendan Taylor Dismissed For 7 In His Last Innings; Fans Laud His Epic Career

Playing his last international match, Zimbabwe's ace cricketer Brendan Taylor on Monday was dismissed on 7 by Ireland's bowler Joshua Little. Early Monday morning, Brendan Taylor in a long note on his social media had announced that Zimbabwe vs Ireland 3rd ODI will be his last international match. Fans had to wait to watch Brendan Taylor's last international match as Zimbabwe vs Ireland 3rd ODI's Toss was delayed due to rain. As soon as Ireland invited visitors to bat first, Brendan Taylor received a guard of honour by Zimbabwe Cricket Team before he walked out to bat.

However, Taylor's arrival at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast did not last long as he was dismissed on a score of 7 runs. The 35-year-old cricketer has been a fine servant of Zimbabwe Cricket as Brendan Taylor's career show that he played second most international matches for the 'Men In Red'.

A wonderful moment as Brendan Taylor walks out to bat for Zimbabwe for the last time.



SCORE: https://t.co/db5fBstZ0r#IREvZIM #BackingGreen ☘🏏@playing11app pic.twitter.com/uLAm95jE6O — Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) September 13, 2021

Coming to Zimbabwe vs Ireland three-match ODI series, the visitors won the first match, while the hosts displayed a good performance in the second match, however it was called off due to rain. Therefore, Ireland is eyeing to level the ODI series in the final encounter which is also turned out to be Brendan Taylor's retirement match.

Netizens laud Brendan Taylor on his stellar career

Thank you Brendan Taylor, one of the finest from Zimbabwe to play the game, it was fantastic to follow the career of Zimbabwe's BT. pic.twitter.com/6ix38lZILU — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 13, 2021

Brendan Taylor goes for 7 in his final international innings for Zimbabwe. One of the finest ever for Zimbabwe has retired. More than 6,500 runs in ODIs for Zimbabwe, he'll surely be missed in the reds. pic.twitter.com/ivNfyJmOsT — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 13, 2021

Brendan Taylor international career

As Brendan Taylor retires from International Cricket, the cricketer made his debut for Zimbabwe in 2004 as an 18-year-old. Taylor had gone on to establish himself as one of Zimbabwe’s finest ever players in the 17 years since, playing 283 internationals across all formats. Only Grant Flower (288) and Hamilton Masakadza (313) have played more matches for Zimbabwe. He currently has 6667 ODI runs to his name, 112 short of Andy Flower’s national record 6786. If he breaks the record, it will take him to 12 centuries in the format, which would be five clear of the next best Zimbabwean, Alistair Campbell.

(Image Credits: @ICC/@BrendanTaylor86/Twitter)