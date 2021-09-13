Last Updated:

Brendan Taylor Dismissed For 7 In His Last Innings; Fans Laud His Epic Career

Zimbabwe's ace cricketer Brendan Taylor's last international innings ended early against Ireland as he was dismissed on 7 by bowler Joshua Little in Belfast

Written By
Ujjwal Samrat
Brendan Taylor

Image Credits: @ICC/@BrendanTaylor86/Twitter


Playing his last international match, Zimbabwe's ace cricketer Brendan Taylor on Monday was dismissed on 7 by Ireland's bowler Joshua Little. Early Monday morning, Brendan Taylor in a long note on his social media had announced that Zimbabwe vs Ireland 3rd ODI will be his last international match. Fans had to wait to watch Brendan Taylor's last international match as Zimbabwe vs Ireland 3rd ODI's Toss was delayed due to rain. As soon as Ireland invited visitors to bat first, Brendan Taylor received a guard of honour by Zimbabwe Cricket Team before he walked out to bat.

However, Taylor's arrival at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast did not last long as he was dismissed on a score of 7 runs. The 35-year-old cricketer has been a fine servant of Zimbabwe Cricket as Brendan Taylor's career show that he played second most international matches for the 'Men In Red'.

Coming to Zimbabwe vs Ireland three-match ODI series, the visitors won the first match, while the hosts displayed a good performance in the second match, however it was called off due to rain. Therefore, Ireland is eyeing to level the ODI series in the final encounter which is also turned out to be Brendan Taylor's retirement match. 

READ | Zimbabwe's Brendan Taylor's 'horrible' hit wicket decision vs Bangladesh fumes netizens

Netizens laud Brendan Taylor on his stellar career 

Brendan Taylor international career

As Brendan Taylor retires from International Cricket, the cricketer made his debut for Zimbabwe in 2004 as an 18-year-old. Taylor had gone on to establish himself as one of Zimbabwe’s finest ever players in the 17 years since, playing 283 internationals across all formats. Only Grant Flower (288) and Hamilton Masakadza (313) have played more matches for Zimbabwe. He currently has 6667 ODI runs to his name, 112 short of Andy Flower’s national record 6786. If he breaks the record, it will take him to 12 centuries in the format, which would be five clear of the next best Zimbabwean, Alistair Campbell.

READ | Brendan Taylor set for major milestone before retiring from international cricket

(Image Credits: @ICC/@BrendanTaylor86/Twitter)

READ | IPL 2021: Eoin Morgan feels he 'hasn’t done the job a captain needs to do' for KKR
READ | IPL 2021: CSK player says MS Dhoni's form 'best he's seen in three years'
Tags: Brendan Taylor, Zimbabwe Cricket, Brendan Taylor Retires
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND