Brendan Taylor Thanks AB De Villiers For Warm Gesture, SA Great Says 'anything For You'

Former Zimbabwe cricketer Brendan Taylor request for a wedding anniversary gift from AB de Villiers was fulfilled by the South Africa legend with Taylor sharing the image of the gift on his Twitter handle. Both the players had called time on their glorious cricket career last year but still share a mutual respect for each other.

AB de Villiers sweet gesture towards Brendan Taylor

Brendan Taylor took to Twitter and shared an image of AB de Villiers book with the autograph of the cricketer himself. The book was a gift from the South African to Brendan Taylor's brother and sister in law who celebrated 1 year wedding anniversary. The Zimbabwe cricketer in the tweet thanked Ab de Villiers for his sweet gesture. De Villiers in reply sent his love stating that anything for you.

A massive thank you to the great man @ABdeVilliers17 for taking the time out to sign a personal message for my brother and sister in law's 1 year wedding anniversary. They're extremely grateful. Thank you my mate🙏 pic.twitter.com/ub7Ud0RfiH — Brendan Taylor (@BrendanTaylor86) January 1, 2022

Bud, anything for u😉lots of love. — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) January 1, 2022

AB de Villiers cricket career

De Villiers had announced his international retirement back in 2018 but in January 2020 the former Proteas skipper had expressed his desire to make an international comeback for South Africa if given an opportunity. De Villiers played a total of 114 Tests, 228 ODIs, and 78 T20Is for his country between 2004 and 2018. The right-handed batter scored over 20,000 runs across all formats, including 43 international centuries. The South Africa batsman has played 184 matches in the Indian Premier League and has scored 5,162 runs at an average of 39.50 and is regarded as one of the finest batsmen in the league.

Brendan Taylor international career

Brendan Taylor made his debut for Zimbabwe in 2004 as an 18-year-old. Taylor has gone on to establish himself as one of Zimbabwe’s finest ever players in the 17 years since, playing 283 internationals across all formats. Only Grant Flower (288) and Hamilton Masakadza (313) have played more matches for Zimbabwe. He finished his career with 6684 ODI runs to his name. Brendan Taylor received a guard of honour by Zimbabwe Cricket Team before he walked out to bat for the final time against Ireland. However, Taylor's arrival at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast did not last long as he was dismissed on a score of 7 runs.

Image: Brendon Taylor/ Twitter