Brendan Taylor's Explosive Claims Of Alleged 'forced Spot-fixing' Gets Fans Buzzing

Veteran Zimbabwe cricketer Brendan Taylor revealed that the International Cricket Council (ICC) is most likely to hand him a multi-year band from international cricket after he allegedly delayed reporting a corrupt approach from a businessman over launching a T20 tournament in Zimbabwe.

The incident of attempted match-fixing took place back in October 2019 and involved a meeting in India where substance abuse allegedly took place as well. Thereafter, the 35-year-old Taylor was blackmailed and he delayed approaching the report since he wanted to protect the people around him, especially his family.

Eventually, Taylor did go to the ICC hoping that the apex cricket board would understand the reason behind the delay. The former Zimbabwe skipper also said that he hasn't been involved in any sort of match-fixing thus far in his career. Moreover, he talked about facing turmoil and his attempt to bail himself out.

'I can't deny I was a little wary': Brendan Taylor

"In late October 2019, I was approached by an Indian businessman requesting that I attend India to discuss sponsorships and the potential launch of a T20 competition in Zimbabwe and was advised that I would be paid USD 15,000 to make the journey," Taylor said in a statement.

"I can't deny I was a little wary. But the timing was such that we hadn't been paid for 6 months by Zimbabwe cricket and it was questionable whether Zimbabwe would be able to continue playing in the international arena. So I made the journey. I will admit that the past two years have been incredibly challenging, both personally and professionally and it is from absolute rock bottom that I am trying to climb out of this mess I made," he added.

Taylor made his international debut back in 2004 and has scored over 10,000 runs for his national team to go with 11 centuries and 57 half-centuries. He last donned the national colours in the ODI series against Ireland back in September 2021.

After his revelations, the netizens on social media was a tad bemused. The fans were left shell-shocked after Taylor put forth the entire development on Twitter.

