Brendon McCullum Echoes NZ, Neutral Fans' Sentiments After WTC Final 2021

In spite of being marred by frequent rain interruptions, the India vs New Zealand World Test Championship Final clash proved to be a blockbuster one as it enthralled ardent fans with its cricketing action. After falling to cross the line in the Final of 2015 and 2019 50-over World Cups, the Kane Williamson-led side finally broke the shackles to claim a prestigious ICC title by trumping India in the ultimate clash of the season. Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum posted a special message for the Blackcaps after their emphatic victory in the India vs New Zealand Final.

Brendon McCullum posts special message after India vs New Zealand Final

The Kane Williamson-led side performed exceptionally well against the spirited Indian lineup. Moreover, the skipper led from the front by slamming a crucial half-century in the final innings of the encounter to help his side cross the line. The Blackcaps received immense appreciation from all quarters after their momentous victory in the WTC Final. Ex-captain Brendon McCullum also took to his Twitter account to acknowledge the glorious efforts.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the cricketer-turned-coach sent across a heartfelt message for the victorious New Zealand side. The wicketkeeper-batsman mentioned that the fans love Kane Williamson and co. for pulling off such a tremendous feat. Here is how McCullum congratulated the Kiwis after they clinched the inaugural ICC World Test Championship:

To Kane and all of the boys.

We love you ❤️🇳🇿 — Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) June 23, 2021

Meanwhile, after hanging his boots from the highest level, Brendon McCullum has successfully transitioned into the role of a coach. The 39-year-old currently serves as the head coach for the Kolkata Knight Riders team in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. He is expected to join the team in the UAE as the cash-rich league resumes from September 19.

WTC Final winner: New Zealand beat India by 8 wickets

The battle of one-upmanship between India and New Zealand resumed on the reserve day. The Kane Williamson-led side ultimately won the encounter by 8 wickets to become the first-ever WTC Final winner. Kyle Jamieson was awarded as the player of the match for picking 7 wickets in the all-important fixture. Along with Kyle Jamieson, the likes of Tim Southee and Trent Boult also bowled their hearts out in India's second innings to bundle them out for a paltry score of 170.

The Blackcaps comfortably chased down the target of 139 to go over India in the WTC Final. While the run-chase did get trickier after Indian bowlers dismissed the Kiwi openers early. Howeover, New Zealand veterans Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor orchestrated a stunning 96-run partnership to guide their team home. Williamson and Taylor remained unbeaten on 52 and 47 respectively, whereas India's R Ashwin claimed two wickets in the final innings.

Image source: ICC Twitter / Brendon McCullum Instagram