Brendon McCullum Hilariously Reveals One Of Faf Du Plessis' Odd Habits

Former New Zealand skipper and Kolkata Knight Riders coach Brendon McCullum has revealed a very unusual habit of South Africa cricketer Faf du Plessis which is quite hilarious. Both Faf du Plessis and Brendon McCullum were part of the IPL 2021 edition and recently left the country after the tournament was brought to a halt after players from various teams were tested positive for COVID-19. Faf du Plessis was a part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK team) in the IPL 2021 edition.

Brendon McCullum speaks about Faf du Plessis habit of taking shirt off

McCullum was a teammate of Faf du Plessis at Chennai Super Kings and the former cricketer recently spilt the beans on the South African trying to look at the opportunity to remove his shirt whenever possible. The 39-year-old while speaking to The Cricket Monthly said, "Every second, whenever there was an opportunity to take his shirt off, he'd do it. And fair enough, if you look like that, why wouldn't you?"

Last year Cricket South Africa had uploaded a video in which Du Plessis is seen shirtless. In the video, the board gave a sneak-peek into former captain Faf du Plessis' preparations ahead of the Sri Lanka series. Speaking about the physique of the Pretoria-born cricketer (Du Plessis), the 36 -year-old is one of the fittest cricketers despite heading towards the twilight of his career. Looking at his body, the 36-year-old has taken fitness to another level and proudly shows off his body.

Du Plessis IPL salary

Speaking about Du Plessis IPL salary, the cricketer was retained by the Chennai Super Kings ahead of the IPL 2021 auction. According to the Faf du Plessis IPL 2021 contract, the cricketer pocketed ₹1.6 crore for representing CSK. The cricketer joined CSK in IPL 2011 and has gone on to become an integral part of the team. The IPL 2021 edition was his 8th IPL appearance for the franchise.

IPL news: KKR, RCB and PBKS join cryptocurrency-backed engagement platform

Despite the postponement of IPL 2021, three teams from the cash-rich league have found a unique way to boost their revenues. Kolkata Knight Riders along with Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings have now become part of Socios a fan engagement platform that is backed by the cryptocurrency giant Chiliz. The platform aims to provide 'socio-based' ownership to clubs and teams and helps them establish a stronger relationship with their fans. The platform was already associated with prominent names from football, motorsport, fighting, and eSports industries and is now venturing into cricket with these three IPL teams.

