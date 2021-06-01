Brendon McCullum: Top instances when KKR coach won hearts of fans with sweet words

Brendon McCullum is one of the biggest names in the world of cricket. His batting style has attracted many to the beautiful game of cricket. He has a huge fanbase in India because of his breathtaking performances in the IPL. Brendon McCullum gave IPL the perfect start that it needed as he smashed 158 runs in the inaugural match against Royal Challengers Bangalore which set the tone for the tournament. He led the Black Caps to the 2015 World Cup Final but the team fell short against Australia.

His nationality never affected the love that he got from India. In 2015 when New Zealand reached the final, McCullum urged the Indians to support the Black Caps in the final. Although they lost, the Kiwis surely got the love and support he asked for. In a post on his Twitter handle, Brendon McCullum posted a story of how a couple from New Zealand enjoyed their trip to South India. The couple mentioned that they shared a couple of stories with the locals since they asked if they had seen him bat. Even after retiring from international Cricket, he still is very close to Indians as he coaches the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.

Similarly, McCullum has often been very glowing in his praise not just for his former teammates such as Kane Williamson, but also his opponents and their countries as well. Eoin Morgan, who was KKR's captain in the IPL 2021, was lauded by McCullum to take England to their 2019 World Cup win, which was the team's first-ever in its history. In the IPL this year, McCullum was also full of admiration for Rahul Tripathi, urging his teammates to follow his example of dedication and commitment when it comes to training. And recently, when McCullum was asked about the World Test Championship Final, he chose not to play mind games and emphasize upon the importance of respecting India and their chances even though New Zealand is a strong team.

@Bazmccullum Thought you might enjoy this. Apparently you’re kind of a big deal in India. My friend wrote this after her travels there. https://t.co/AxpxDjPpmi — James McOnie (@JamesMcOnie) June 20, 2018

England vs New Zealand 1st Test

The England vs New Zealand 1st Test is scheduled to be played from June 2- June 6. The 2-match series is the perfect preparation for the Kiwis, who will be facing India in the World Test Championship [WTC Final 2021]. Kane Williamson will be hoping that there are no casualties during this series, as they will be facing India on June 18. England, on the other hand, will be looking to make things difficult for the Black Caps with their swing bowlers. The 2019 ICC World Cup winners have a long season ahead and will be facing Sri Lanka, India, Pakistan and Australia in the coming months.

Coming to @englandcricket v. @BLACKCAPS in the week? 🙌



Find all your matchday information here ⬇️#LoveLords — Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) May 29, 2021

India vs New Zealand WTC Final 2021

The WTC started in 2019 and after 2 years, the competition has now reached the final, which will be an India vs New Zealand one from June 18-June 22 at Southampton. India will be hoping to continue their fantastic run as they come into the series beating Australia and England and will be hoping to lift the inaugural WTC. India's young team had proven to be very good in Australia and at home against England. But New Zealand is going to be a tough team to beat as the experience of players like Kane Williamson and Trent Boult is not something easy to go past. Both the teams are evenly matched and have good squad depth, which would make it an even more interesting final to watch.

Preps in full swing as #TeamIndia sweat it out in the gym ahead of the ICC World Test Championship Final 💪💪👊 - by @RajalArora



Full video 📽️👉 https://t.co/qDCuAC5Xvd pic.twitter.com/vggs9WuT0r — BCCI (@BCCI) May 31, 2021

Picture Credits: ICC/Twitter