When Brendon McCullum's IPL-love Affair With April 18 Went Beyond The 158* Knock In 2008

Former New Zealand cricket captain Brendon McCullum's historic IPL career began on April 18, 2008 and the Kiwi wicketkeeper-batsman made the opportunity count. All of it started in the very first match of the IPL when the memorable Brendon McCullum 158 innings kick-started the tournament and set the precedent for what one could expect. However, Brendon McCullum's love affair with April 18 did not end there itself.

April 18: Brendon McCullum's favourite day to smash opposition bowlers

April 18, 2008 - Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

This historic day marked the beginning of a new era as the first match of the IPL was played. Brendon McCullum opened the innings for KKR and stayed right till the end, scoring a historic 158*. In his innings, McCullum his 10 fours and 13 sixes and immediately propelled himself to IPL superstardom.

April 18, 2011 - Kochi Tuskers Kerala (KTK) vs. Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

In a rain-shortened encounter at Kochi, defending champions CSK asked the erstwhile KTK to chase down a target of 135 in 17 overs. Brendom McCullum opened the innings for the Tuskers and wasted no time in giving the Chennai bowlers a tough time. McCullum made 47 in just 33 balls and helped the KTK side get to an easy win against CSK, being awarded the Player of the Match once again for an April 18 knock.

April 18, 2014 - Chennai Super Kings vs. Kings XI Punjab

This was Brendon McCullum's first match for CSK as they faced the Kings XI Punjab at Abu Dhabi. McCullum gave his new team a flying start as he made 67 off 45 balls. He hit four fours and five sixes and CSK ended up reaching 205. However, McCullum's innings could not prove sufficient as KXIP's Glenn Maxwell made 95 and took the match away from CSK.

April 18, 2017 - Gujarat Lions vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore

The Gujarat Lions were chasing the RCB's hefty total of 214 as Brendon McCullum came out to open the Gujarat innings. McCullum ended up playing a vital knock as he smashed 72 runs in just 44 balls. He hit two fours and seven sixes in this knock. However, McCullum's knock could not take Gujarat over the line and the team ended up losing the match by 21 runs.

Brendon McCullum's final IPL season came in 2018 when he played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. In his 10 IPL seasons, the Kiwi scored 2880 runs for his various teams. Over the years, he played for KKR, KTK, CSK, GL, and RCB. He is now the head coach of the KKR team for the IPL 2020.

