Brendon Taylor To Play Final International Match Against Ireland With Record In Sight

Brendan Taylor has been a fine servant of Zimbabwe cricket and after playing 17 years for the country the Wicketkeeper-batsman has finally decided to bring down curtains on his cricket career. The final match of Ireland vs Zimbabwe ODI series will be the final time that cricket fans as well the Zimbabwe cricket team will be watching him play. The 35-year-old will play the final match with a chance to make history by becoming Zimbabwe’s greatest ever run-scorer in ODI cricket – the format where he has done really well for himself.

Brendan Taylor retirement news from international cricket

Brendan Taylor announced his retirement through Twitter early Monday morning. He wrote, "It's with a heavy heart that I'm announcing that tomorrow is my last game for my beloved country," he penned. "17 year's of extreme highs and extreme lows and I wouldn't change it for the world. It's taught me to humble, to always remind myself how lucky I was to be in the position I was in for so long. To wear the badge with pride and leave everything on the field".

Forever grateful for the journey. Thank you 🙏 pic.twitter.com/tOsYzoE5eH — Brendan Taylor (@BrendanTaylor86) September 12, 2021

He further wrote "My goal was to always leave the team in better position as to when I first arrived back in 2004 , I hope I have done that. Taylor went on to thank Zimbabwe Cricket, fans, teammates past and present, family and friends". Taylor signed off with a special note for his wife and children where he thanked them for their support throughout his cricketing journey. He said, "Finally to my wife @tkellyanne and our four beautiful boy's (sic). You have meant everything to me on this journey and it wouldn't have been possible without you. No more airport heartaches. I look forward to our next chapter. I love you all very much.”

Brendan Taylor international career

Brendan Taylor made his debut for Zimbabwe in 2004 as an 18-year-old. Taylor has gone on to establish himself as one of Zimbabwe’s finest ever players in the 17 years since, playing 283 internationals across all formats. Only Grant Flower (288) and Hamilton Masakadza (313) have played more matches for Zimbabwe. He currently has 6667 ODI runs to his name, 112 short of Andy Flower’s national record 6786. If he breaks the record, it will take him to 12 centuries in the format, which would be five clear of the next best Zimbabwean, Alistair Campbell.