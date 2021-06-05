Brett Lee Can't Wait To See Who Comes Out On Top Between Virat Kohli And Kane Williamson

Former Australian pacer Brett Lee has said that he can't wait to see who comes out on top between Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli in the inaugural edition of the WTC final in England. Lee, while speaking to the International Cricket Council (ICC), heaped praise on both Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson's captaincy, saying "They have got great cricketing brains". Lee said while Kane is more "conservative" in his approach, Kohli tends to be "aggressive". The World Cup-winning player added that he doesn't see a right or a wrong between the two captains and said that it is going to be exciting to see who comes out on top.

'Excited to see who comes out on top'

"Yeah, they are different. Kane is a lot more conservative without being boring. He has got a great cricket brain. I spent a fair bit of time with Kane recently and enjoy his company. I think he has got a wonderful cricket brain. I admire his level of calmness. And that is why I said that he is not a boring captain. He is a conservative captain, but attacks when he needs to. And he attacks when he feels it is right. Because he is patient, and it works for him and his team," Lee was quoted as saying by the ICC.

"Look at the other side of the ledger, and you look at Kohli, he is more of an aggressive captain. There is no right or wrong answer to any of these because I have played under captains who are conservative and captains who are too aggressive. But this is going to be a great opportunity to see which one comes out on top because they are different. At the end of the day, they are two amazing cricket brains. And that is what I respect. So yeah, it is going to be exciting to see who comes out on top!" Lee added.

Lee picked New Zealand as favourites going into the WTC final, explaining that it is simply because the Kiwis have got a similar playing condition back home. Lee said that New Zealand has got an edge over India because of their experience of playing in similar conditions back home with a bit of something for both batters and bowlers. Lee said whichever team will bowl better in the one-off Test is likely to win the first-ever WTC title.

India and Ne w Zealand are all set to lock horns against each other in the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship (WTC) final in Southampton, starting June 18. The one-off Test match will decide who will win the first-ever WTC title after a grueling two-year-long journey. The Indian team has arrived in the UK and is currently undergoing an isolation period at an on-site hotel in Southampton. The team will initially resume training in groups before starting in full. Meanwhile, the New Zealand side will join the WTC final bio-bubble after the completion of their second Test match against England on June 14.

IMAGE: AP/BrettLee/Insta

