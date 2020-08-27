Brett Lee Congratulates James Anderson, Says He Has The Firepower To Take 700 Scalps

Brett Lee came forward and congratulated James Anderson after he had registered 600 Test wickets on Day 5 of the third and final Test match against Pakistan at the Ageas Rose Bowl, Southampton on Tuesday. At the same time, Lee also said that the senior quickie has got enough in him to register 700 scalps in red-ball cricket.

'700 on the cards': Brett Lee

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the former Australian pace icon congratulated Jimmy on his unbelievable achievement of 600 Test wickets and then mentioned that the star English speedster has come this far after having spent a lot of hot days in the sun, warm-ups, injuries, setbacks, and, frustrations that eventually paid off in the end. The 2003 World Cup winner concluded by saying that 700 is on the cards.

Congratulations @jimmy9 on your unbelievable achievement of 6️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ Test Wickets!

That’s a lot of long hot days in the sun, warm ups, injuries, setbacks and frustration, but it’s all worth in in the end. 7️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ on the cards Well done mate 👊🏻@ECB_cricket @TheBarmyArmy #respect — Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) August 26, 2020

Anderson joins the elite club

James Anderson is the only pacer to pick up 600 wickets in international cricket i.e. including Tests and One Day Internationals. Jimmy now becomes the fourth-highest wicket-taker in red-ball cricket after the likes of Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (709), and, Anil Kumble (619) respectively. While Muralitharan was an off-spinner, his counterparts Warne and Kumble were leggies.

The Moment of Glory

The veteran Test specialist achieved this feat by getting rid of Pakistani Test skipper Azhar Ali on Day 5. It happened in the 62nd over of Pak's second innings.

On the second delivery, Anderson bowled one around off stump as the batsman was completely taken by surprise and was carried away by the extra bounce and before he could react, it was too late as the ball took the outside edge of his bat and went straight into the hands of Ali's opposite number Joe Root who took a regulation catch at the first slip.

There was a lot of delight in the English team and Jimmy was seen waving his arms to the empty stadium after having reached the milestone.

